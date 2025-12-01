South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond Urges South Carolinians to Give Smart on Giving Tuesday

(Columbia, SC) – In anticipation of this year’s Giving Tuesday, Secretary of State Mark Hammond is urging South Carolinians to support nonprofits and practice wise charitable giving.

“Each year, donors come together on Giving Tuesday to support charitable causes. Nonprofit organizations do so much for our state, and now is a great time to give back. As administrator of the Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act, I encourage everyone to consider donating to their favorite charity, and to do so wisely.”

Donors can research charities registered to solicit in South Carolina through the free Give Smart SC app. Donors can also use the Give Smart SC app to review a charity’s most recent annual financial report. The Give Smart SC app is available from the App Store and Google Play. Donors can also use the search engines on the Secretary of State’s website to look up charities, professional fundraisers, and raffles registered to solicit in South Carolina.

In addition to researching a charity’s registration status and financial activities prior to donating, Secretary Hammond encourages donors to verify whether they are being solicited directly by the charity or a third party such as a professional solicitor or crowdfunding platform. “Many organizations use professional fundraisers or crowdfunding platforms to solicit donations,” said Secretary Hammond. “If you are being solicited by a professional solicitor, the solicitor is required to disclose its true legal name and that it is a ‘professional’ or ‘paid’ solicitor. Always be sure to ask the professional solicitor how much it is being paid, and how much of your donation will go to the charity. The solicitor is required by law to truthfully disclose that information if you ask for it.”

Donors should also verify whether they are making their donation directly to a charity or through a crowdfunding platform. When donating through a crowdfunding platform, be aware that the platform is typically paid through transaction fees that will reduce the amount of your donation that the charity receives. Always read the fine print before donating. While crowdfunding campaigns can be an effective way to raise awareness about a specific need for an organization or an individual, you may be able to maximize the impact of your donation by giving directly to the charity rather than through a third party.

If you have any questions about charity, professional fundraiser, or raffle, you can always reach out to the Secretary of State’s Division of Public Charities at charities@sos.sc.gov or 1-888-CHARITI (242-7484). If you have a specific concern or feel uncomfortable with a solicitation that you have received, you can file a confidential complaint through the Give Smart SC app, or use the Online Charitable Solicitation Complaint Form at sos.sc.gov.

###

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shannon A. Wiley, General Counsel & Public Information Director

Office Phone: (803) 734-2170 ● Email: swiley@sos.sc.gov