Create Source Media releases 'Confío Celebro,' a global inspirational Spanish song / canción inspiradora

“Create Source Media amplifies hope worldwide with powerful new inspirational Global Spanish anthem”

LOS ANGELAS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Create Source Media announces “Confío Celebro,” releasing August 8, 2025 via The Orchard/Sony Music Entertainment. Curtis Johnson wrote, composed, and produced the song with Grammy-considered percussionist Shane Franklin setting the tone. The track features Grammy-winning trumpeter Will Allen, New York bassist Andy Warner, and internationally acclaimed pianist Anton Hrytsk. Final engineering and mastering were done by Grammy-nominated engineer Brandon Kilgore (credits: Christina Milian, Lil Wayne, Anthony Hamilton).

Create Source Media anuncia “Confío Celebro,” lanzamiento el 8 de agosto de 2025 vía The Orchard/Sony Music Entertainment. Curtis Johnson escribió, compuso y produjo la canción con la percusión del considerado al Grammy Shane Franklin marcando el tono. La canción cuenta con el trompetista ganador del Grammy Will Allen, el bajista de Nueva York Andy Warner y el pianista de reconocimiento internacional Anton Hrytsk. La ingeniería y masterización final estuvieron a cargo del ingeniero nominado al Grammy Brandon Kilgore (créditos: Christina Milian, Lil Wayne, Anthony Hamilton).

Curtis Johnson shares, “I built the music around the vocals. Paola Barba’s voice was the perfect fit.”

Curtis Johnson comenta: “Construí la música alrededor de la voz. La voz de Paola Barba fue el complemento perfecto.”

Create Source Media plans to submit “Confío Celebro” for Grammy® consideration in the Best Global Music Performance category for the upcoming awards cycle, pending eligibility.

Create Source Media planea postular “Confío Celebro” para consideración al Grammy® en la categoría de Mejor Interpretación de Música Global en el próximo ciclo de premiaciones, sujeto a elegibilidad.

“We see ‘Confío Celebro’ as a vibrant, global inspirational song that fills your heart with joy and leads you to move in worship,” says Johnson.

“Vemos ‘Confío Celebro’ como una canción inspiradora global y vibrante que llena el corazón de alegría y te invita a moverte en adoración,” dice Johnson.

About Create Source Media

A creative space and platform committed to empowering inspirational and culturally rich voices across music, film, and storytelling.

Acerca de Create Source Media

Un espacio y plataforma creativa comprometida a empoderar voces inspiradoras y culturalmente ricas en la música, el cine y la narrativa.

