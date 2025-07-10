Update No. 1: Vermont State Police identifies woman who died in Pittsford

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police identifies woman who died in Pittsford

PITTSFORD, Vermont (Thursday, July 10, 2025) — An autopsy was completed Thursday, July 10, 2025, at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington. The Vermont State Police is able to identify the victim as Erica Bovey, 41, who lived in the Pittsford home where the incident occurred.

The medical examiner determined the cause of Bovey’s death was “gunshot wound of head and neck,” and the manner of death is listed as pending.

State police continue to investigate this death and ask that anyone with information call the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No other information is available at this stage in the investigation.

***Initial news release, 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, 2025***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death in the Rutland County town of Pittsford.

The investigation began at about 2:10 a.m. Wednesday, July 9, 2025, when police received a call from a resident at a home on Hollister Quarry Road that an individual there had died. First responders arrived and confirmed that a person was deceased. Investigators are treating the death as suspicious. No one is currently in custody.

This investigation is in its initial stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit.

After the Crime Scene Search Team completes its work on Hollister Quarry Road, the victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of relatives and further investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case should call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional details are available at this time. VSP will share updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -