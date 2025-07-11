Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,069 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,831 in the last 365 days.

ZuCot Gallery Announces New Exhibition: 'Dear Black People: A Love Letter' Opening July 25, 2025

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZuCot Gallery proudly announces its upcoming exhibition, Dear Black People: A Love Letter, opening July 25, 2025 from 6 – 10 PM EST, in the heart of Atlanta. This powerful new show is born from love—a radiant, unapologetic, deeply rooted love for Black people and Black culture.

Dear Black People: A Love Letter arrives at a pivotal moment, offering a space for reflection, affirmation, and celebration. In a time when the weight of injustice and division continues to press down on our communities, this exhibition serves as a love letter. A reminder. A reflection. A call to remember who we are, who we’ve always been, and who we continue to be.

Exhibition Concept:

This show invites artists to center Black joy, resilience, beauty, culture, and creativity. It is not a dismissal of pain—but a defiant focus on the light that persists in spite of it. Our collective story is not solely one of struggle. It is one of survival, innovation, laughter, excellence, and unshakable spirit. Through this exhibition, we aim to reassert that no matter the climate of the country, no matter the weight of the moment, we remain whole. Our joy is not a privilege; it is a right. Our creativity is not a trend; it is legacy.

Featured Artists:

• Aaron F Henderson
• Georgette Baker
• Charly Palmer
• Jamaal Barber
• Shanequa Gay
• Horace Imhotep
• Michael Reese

Opening Reception: July 25, 2025: 6 pm – 10 pm
ZuCot Gallery, 100 Centennial Olympic Park Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30313

Gallery Hours:
Tuesday – Friday: by appointment
Open to the public: Saturdays: 12 – 6 PM

For more information, interviews, or press images, please contact ZuCot Gallery at sheila@zucotgallery.com.

About ZuCot Gallery:

ZuCot Gallery is the largest African American-owned fine art gallery in the Southeast, dedicated to promoting original works by living African American artists. Located in downtown Atlanta, ZuCot Gallery is committed to cultural enrichment and community engagement through the arts.

Contact:
Sheila McGee
sheila@zucotgallery.com
(202) 716- 5041

Sheila McGee
ZuCot Gallery
+1 202-716-5041
sheila@zucotgallery.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ZuCot Gallery Announces New Exhibition: 'Dear Black People: A Love Letter' Opening July 25, 2025

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more