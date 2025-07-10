Sun Siyam Olhuveli Welcomes Myles Murphy as New Marine Biologist

MALDIVES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sun Siyam Olhuveli announces their new Marine Biologist, Myles Murphy, reinforcing its commitment to marine conservation and sustainability.Originally from the UK, Myles Murphy graduated with a degree in Marine Biology from the University of Newcastle in 2021. With a deep passion for ocean conservation, he brings a wealth of experience spanning temperate and tropical ecosystems. His recent conservation internship with the Indo Ocean Project in Indonesia allowed him to refine his skills in coral restoration, reef health assessments, and marine surveys, further strengthening his expertise in marine ecosystem preservation.At Sun Siyam Olhuveli, Myles will spearhead initiatives aimed at protecting and restoring the fragile marine environment surrounding the resort. His role will involve conducting vital research, collaborating with NGOs and governmental organizations, and leading a range of marine surveys. With a Coral Gardener certification, he aims to build upon existing coral propagation projects, contributing to reef restoration efforts and ensuring the sustainability of marine life in the Maldives.Beyond research, Myles is dedicated to guest education and engagement. His expertise in citizen science projects will enhance guest experiences, offering interactive programs that allow visitors to contribute to marine conservation efforts firsthand. By integrating conservation awareness with immersive learning, he will play a key role in fostering environmental stewardship among guests and the wider community.Myles’ research background, particularly in geospatial analysis and the impacts of anthropogenic factors on marine ecosystems, aligns seamlessly with Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s commitment to sustainability. His arrival marks an exciting step forward for the resort’s marine conservation initiatives, strengthening its position as a leader in eco-conscious hospitality in the Maldives.“We are delighted to welcome Myles to the Sun Siyam family. His expertise and passion for marine conservation will further elevate our environmental programs, ensuring that our marine ecosystems continue to thrive,” said Koen Zuurbier, General Manager at Sun Diving.

