State Library Board Meeting, 7/25/25

Salem, OR – The State Library Board will meet from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, 47106 Wildhorse Blvd, Pendleton, Oregon and online. This is a public meeting; those who would like to attend should contact Susan Westin at susan.westin@slo.oregon.gov. See the agenda below.

Questions or concerns can be addressed to Wendy Cornelisen, State Librarian at 503-378-4367 or wendy.cornelisen@slo.oregon.gov. Sign language interpretation will be provided for the public if requested 48 hours before the meeting; notice 72 hours before the meeting is preferred. Handouts of meeting materials may also be requested in an alternate format 72 hours before the meeting. Requests may be made to Susan Westin at susan.westin@slo.oregon.gov.

STATE LIBRARY BOARD MEETING

July 25, 2025

Tamástslikt Cultural Institute

Pendleton, OR

Anne-Marie Deitering, Chair

Agenda

9:00 a.m. Approval of the Minutes – April 23 Meeting Deitering

9:05 Public Comment**

9:10 Reports of the Board Chair and Members Deitering

9:45 Report of the State Librarian Cornelisen

10:00 Budget Report Cornelisen

10:15 Quarterly Strategic Plan Report Cornelisen

10:20 Quarterly Statistics Cornelisen

10:30 Break

10:45 LSTA FY25 Budget Nielsen

11:05 Minimum Conditions Nielsen

11:25 Customer Service Reports Nielsen, M. Robinson,

& Bruton

11:55 Q&A Deitering

Noon Adjournment Deitering

**Any person may address the State Library Board on any topic for up to 3 minutes. The State Library Board does not generally engage in dialog with those making comments but may refer any questions or issues raised to the State Librarian.

NOTE: The times of all agenda items are approximate and subject to change.