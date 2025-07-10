State Library Board Meeting, 7/25/25
Salem, OR – The State Library Board will meet from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, 47106 Wildhorse Blvd, Pendleton, Oregon and online. This is a public meeting; those who would like to attend should contact Susan Westin at susan.westin@slo.oregon.gov. See the agenda below.
Questions or concerns can be addressed to Wendy Cornelisen, State Librarian at 503-378-4367 or wendy.cornelisen@slo.oregon.gov. Sign language interpretation will be provided for the public if requested 48 hours before the meeting; notice 72 hours before the meeting is preferred. Handouts of meeting materials may also be requested in an alternate format 72 hours before the meeting. Requests may be made to Susan Westin at susan.westin@slo.oregon.gov.
STATE LIBRARY BOARD MEETING
July 25, 2025
Tamástslikt Cultural Institute
Pendleton, OR
Anne-Marie Deitering, Chair
Agenda
9:00 a.m. Approval of the Minutes – April 23 Meeting Deitering
9:05 Public Comment**
9:10 Reports of the Board Chair and Members Deitering
9:45 Report of the State Librarian Cornelisen
10:00 Budget Report Cornelisen
10:15 Quarterly Strategic Plan Report Cornelisen
10:20 Quarterly Statistics Cornelisen
10:30 Break
10:45 LSTA FY25 Budget Nielsen
11:05 Minimum Conditions Nielsen
11:25 Customer Service Reports Nielsen, M. Robinson,
& Bruton
11:55 Q&A Deitering
Noon Adjournment Deitering
**Any person may address the State Library Board on any topic for up to 3 minutes. The State Library Board does not generally engage in dialog with those making comments but may refer any questions or issues raised to the State Librarian.
NOTE: The times of all agenda items are approximate and subject to change.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.