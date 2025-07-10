Oregon Joins Nationwide Campaign to Celebrate National Emergency Management Awareness Month

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is proud to celebrate August 2025 as the first-ever National Emergency Management Awareness Month, a time to recognize and elevate the critical work emergency managers do across the state—and encourage all Oregonians to learn more, get prepared, and get involved.

Emergency managers play a vital role in protecting people, property, and the environment before, during, and after disasters. From wildfires and floods to winter storms and earthquakes, these professionals work year-round to strengthen Oregon’s ability to prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies.

Throughout August, OEM will be participating in National Emergency Management Awareness Month, and we invite our partners across the state to join us in this important outreach effort. Together, we can raise awareness about the profession and the critical role emergency management plays in keeping Oregonians safe.

Planned activities may include:

Community presentations about emergency preparedness

Behind-the-scenes tours of local Emergency Operations Centers

Training exercises and public safety demonstrations

Meetings with elected officials and key stakeholders

Social media campaigns, videos, and graphics that highlight the work of emergency managers

Get Involved

OEM invites residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and government leaders to participate. Whether it’s inviting your community to learn about emergency management, promoting local preparedness tips on social media, or simply starting a conversation with neighbors about making a plan—every action counts.

Stay tuned and check back here for shareable graphics, outreach tools, and ideas on how your community can participate in National Emergency Management Awareness Month. We’ll be updating resources throughout August to support your local efforts.

Stay connected by following OEM on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, NextDoor and help spread the word: Emergency management matters—and now, more than ever, we need every Oregonian to be part of the effort to build safer, more resilient communities.