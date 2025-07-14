Serial Cables Gen6 Host Cards Power Credo’s Breakthrough Demo of Toucan PCIe Gen6 Retimer

Demo System of Toucan PCIe Gen6 Retimer With Serial Cables Gen6 Host Card

The setup successfully established full-speed Gen6 x16 operation between the Toucan retimer and a second vendor’s Gen6 endpoint.

Until now, early PCIe Gen6 demos have mostly consisted of internal loopbacks, with our Gen6 host card Credo was able to demonstrate their Toucan retimer linking with external Gen6 silicon.” — Paul J. Mutschler, CEO and Founder of Serial Cables

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serial Cables, a leader in high-performance connectivity solutions, announces that its Gen6 Host Interface Board was used by Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Credo) in a breakthrough demonstration of their Toucan PCIe Gen6 retimer. The setup successfully established full-speed Gen6 x16 operation between the Toucan retimer and a second vendor’s Gen6 endpoint. This milestone demonstration provides early proof of cross-vendor interoperability, which is critical to accelerating the Gen6 PCIe ecosystem.

“Until now, early PCIe Gen6 demos have mostly consisted of internal loopbacks,” said Paul J. Mutschler, CEO and Founder of Serial Cables. “With our Gen6 host card powered by the Broadcom Atlas III switch chip, Credo was able to demonstrate their Toucan retimer linking with external Gen6 silicon. This gives potential customers a realistic, live setup that proves performance and readiness.”

The compact, portable setup included two Serial Cables Gen6 Host Interface Boards and allowed Credo to showcase a plug-and-play Gen6 x16 demonstration connecting their Toucan evaluation board to external hardware. The result is a powerful tool for engaging customers, validating product readiness, and accelerating platform integration.

“At Credo, interoperability is at the heart of helping our customers build and scale their solutions. Our collaboration with Serial Cables on this AIC demo featuring a Gen6 PCIe switch is a milestone for the PCIe ecosystem,” said Phil Kumin, AVP of Product at Credo. “By validating seamless operation between Credo’s Gen6 Toucan PCIe retimers and switch silicon from other vendors, we’re helping customers accelerate adoption with confidence. This level of early interoperability is exactly what the industry needs to build robust next-generation AI and server platforms.”

ABOUT SERIAL CABLES

Serial Cables is a trusted provider of PCIe and CXL validation hardware. The company is known for early-access innovation, responsive support, and purpose-built tools for hyperscale, enterprise storage, and silicon validation environments. Serial Cables focuses on short lead times, collaborative engineering, and delivering proven hardware that accelerates time-to-market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.