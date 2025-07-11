Braven Bar Goes All-in for Prime Day Finale — 30% Off Energy Bar Variety Packs

Braven Bar Variety Pack

From rugby fields to cycling, the chewy energy bar that powered a generation is on Amazon — and it’s 30% off until midnight

We didn’t set out to reinvent snacking, we developed a nutritious energy bar that is “candylitious” and it puts the fun back into healthy snacking.” — Braam Jordaan

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Braven Bar was built for function — the kind of real-world fuel that’s powered South Africans through battle, rugby matches, mountain treks, and daily grind for over 50 years. And now, in the final hours of Amazon Prime Day, the World’s Original Energy Bar(1968), is finally getting its moment in the U.S. spotlight, with a 30% off deal on its Variety Pack that ends at midnight.For decades, Braven has been a go-to in South Africa for athletes, adventurers, and anyone needing serious energy that doesn’t taste like cardboard. or a science project. Originally developed in the late 1960s to fuel soldiers with energy and essential nutrition, this bar provides nutrition and energy “on the go” that leads to performance with a real-world mix of carbohydrates, high quality egg and milk protein, and 13 essential vitamins and minerals, it was built for functionality — and it just happens to taste like candy.“We didn’t set out to reinvent snacking — we developed a nutritious energy bar that is “candylitious” and it puts [the] fun back into healthy snacking” said Braam Jordaan, CEO. “Braven has been powering people for decades back home. This Prime Day deal is our moment to show Americans what real energy looks like.”Available in the U.S., the Braven Bar Variety Pack includes bold, satisfying flavors like Chocolate Strawberry, Lemon & Lime, Chocolate Caramel Nut, Chocolate, and Strawberry. The texture is taffy-like, the energy is long-lasting, and the ingredient list is built for performance, not trends.Each bar packs 5g of protein, 180 calories, and 30% of your daily need for vitamins A, C, and E, plus a suite of B vitamins and calcium. It's gluten-free, non-GMO, and unapologetically designed for performance.Braven’s U.S. growth has been supported by Space Command , a San Diego Seller Central Amazon agency helping emerging CPG brands scale on Amazon with ads and content that converts.FINAL HOURS TO SAVEWhat: 30% Off the Braven Bar Variety Pack and MoreWhere: Available now on AmazonWhen: Ends tonight, July 11, 11:59 PM PTAbout Braven BarDeveloped in South Africa, Braven Bar has powered athletes, hikers, workers, and students for over 50 years. It’s chewy, bold, and built for energy that actually works. Now available in the U.S., Braven is making its mark with a bar that stands out in a category full of overpromising brands.

