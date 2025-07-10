HHS leaders visit Phlow Corp. campus to see pharmaceuticals made from start to finish 

Senior leaders from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, along with White House representatives, visited pharmaceutical company Phlow Corp.’s new production system that manufactures key starting materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dose forms for 15 medicines used in the U.S. health system. Phlow laboratories and manufacturing facilities are located in the Mid-Atlantic, keeping the complete manufacturing cycle contained in one region. HHS-ASPR and Phlow have collaborated since May 2020 to bring pharmaceutical supply chains into the U.S. and reduce dependency on foreign countries. China and India, for example, account for more than 70% of APIs and KSMs imported to the United States.



“Disruptions in the supply of KSMs and APIs from foreign resources—whether due to geopolitical tensions, pandemics, or export restrictions—could cripple our nation’s ability to produce these critical medications,” said ASPR Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary John Knox. “This collaboration underscores the strategic importance of not only bolstering domestic production of finished drugs but also securing a reliable, independent supply of APIs and KSMs to ensure the resilience of the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain.”