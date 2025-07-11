AWWA LAUNCHES 2025 ARMENIAN ELDER CARE GRANT PROGRAM WITH $150,000 IN GLOBAL FUNDING

AWWA Logo

JAMAICA PLAIN, MA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armenian Women’s Welfare Association (AWWA) launched its 2025 Armenian Elder Care Grant Funding Program this year. It is awarding funding to organizations enhancing the lives of Armenian elders both internationally and within the United States. This initiative champions healthcare, mental health, and social inclusion, ensuring dignity and quality of life for Armenian seniors worldwide. As part of this program, AWWA is announcing the first three grant recipients focused on serving Armenian seniors living outside the United States. A second grant opportunity for nonprofits based in the Boston area will open for application submissions in the coming months.Following a rigorous review, AWWA has selected three outstanding awardees for the initial six-month funding for projects that started July 1, 2025:Alzheimer’s Care Armenia (ACA) was founded in 2017 by gerontologist Dr. Jane Mahakian with the purpose of raising awareness and developing sustainable programs and services for people with Alzheimer’s disease and their families in Armenia. ACA is a national leader in dementia care and brain health for Armenian elders. Their impactful programs—including Memory Cafés, Brain Health Armenia, and the National Dementia Plan—provide education, early intervention, and caregiver support. AWWA’s grant will help expand these services across Armenia, bringing relief and resources to elders affected by Alzheimer’s and their families (alzheimer'scarearmenia.org).Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR) was founded on the principle of need in 1988. Through its Championing Dignity project, FAR is delivering comprehensive medical, psychological, and social services to elders over 65 in Armenia. AWWA’s support will enable FAR to expand this vital work at the Vanadzor Old Age Home, caring for the neglected, isolated and vulnerable elderly in Armenia. This collaboration will also help establish national standards of care, and improve access to care for vulnerable seniors–promoting aging with dignity in underserved regions ( Farusa.org ).Hanganak NGO provides holistic, community-based care for elders, with a strong focus on rural populations. Their project strengthens physical and mental health services and fosters social inclusion. AWWA’s grant will help deepen this outreach and improve their elder care infrastructure to reach a greater number of beneficiaries in remote communities ( https://hanganak.org/en/home-page/ ).“This grant program reflects AWWA’s unwavering belief that every elder deserves to age with dignity, connection, and care,” said Wendy Segrest, Executive Director of AWWA. “By funding these initiatives with these remarkable organizations, we support more professionals and more effective delivery systems to improve the care for Armenian seniors—care that honors their lives, sustains their health, and strengthens communities across generations.”About Armenian Women’s Welfare AssociationSince 1915, Armenian Women’s Welfare Association (AWWA) has been a non-profit organization, committed to enhancing the quality of life of older adults in our community close at home and abroad. AWWA is the founder of the Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (ANRC) in Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, and a proud supporter of international programs to improve the care and lives of Armenian Elders living outside the USA. www. awwainc.org Contact: Wendy SegrestExecutive Director, AWWAAWWA@awwainc.org+1 214.394.9991‬

