VT Route 25, Corinth

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury VSP

News Release Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 25 near house number 9185 in Corinth will be down to one lane due to a traffic accident.

There is no current estimate on how long the road will be closed but updates will be provided accordingly. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thank you,

Pam

Pam Knox

PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT

VSP Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173