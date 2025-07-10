As temperatures rise, Oregon OSHA reminds employers to safeguard workers against the dangers of heat illness

As temperatures rise and the risk of heat illness in the workplace increases, the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) reminds employers to follow requirements designed to help protect workers from the hazards of extreme heat. The division offers free resources to help employers comply with requirements.

Under Oregon’s heat illness prevention rule, employers must implement protective measures, including adequate water, rest, shade, acclimatization (gradual adaptation to working in the heat), communication and training, and emergency plans. The rule applies to workplaces whenever an employee is working and the heat index equals or exceeds 80 degrees Fahrenheit. More provisions apply when the heat index exceeds 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Employers need to take the dangers of high heat seriously by planning ahead, engaging their employees about the hazards, and following the heat rule’s provisions,” said Renée Stapleton, administrator for Oregon OSHA.

The heat illness prevention requirements apply across industries and where employers provide housing as a condition of employment. Under the Oregon Safe Employment Act, workers have a right to a safe and healthy workplace and the right to raise concerns free of retaliation. Under the law, employers must maintain safe and healthy working conditions.

Oregon OSHA urges employers to refresh their knowledge of the requirements:

All heat illness prevention resources are available on Oregon OSHA's A-to-Z topic index page. They include a video training in English and Spanish that satisfies certain training elements of the heat rule.

Oregon OSHA also offers:

Consultation services – provides free and confidential help with safety and health programs, including how to control and eliminate hazards, and hands-on training. The services involve no fault, no citations, and no penalties.

Technical staff – helps employers understand requirements and how to apply them to their worksites

The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services, which includes Oregon OSHA as a division, maintains the Multicultural Communications Program that provides outreach to communities with limited English proficiency. That outreach encompasses information about on-the-job safety and health.



The Ombuds Office for Oregon Workers provides help with understanding workplace safety and health rights, and workers’ compensation rights.

