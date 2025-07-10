Alvin "Al" Emineth (1936-2025)

BISMARCK - Alvin "Al" Emineth, 89, of Bismarck, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2025, surrounded by family.

Born in Bismarck to John V. and Angeline (Gerhardt) Emineth, Al graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1954 and began his career with the FBI in Washington, D.C., where he worked in the FBI's Criminal Division and began studying court reporting by day while transcribing memos for J. Edgar Hoover by night.

In 1958, he returned to Bismarck and became the youngest federal court reporter in the country.

During his 47-year career, Al transcribed North Dakota's longest trial, reported for nine U.S. District Court judges, and recorded speeches by figures like Hubert Humphrey, Robert Kennedy, and Nelson Rockefeller. In 1970, he was nationally recognized as the fastest shorthand stenographer in the country. He later helped develop early transcription software and founded Emineth & Associates in 1972, a court reporting business that continues to serve the region.

On June 23, 1958, Al married Marie Koenig, the love of his life. Together, they raised three children and were blessed with grandchildren and a great-grandchild whom they adored. Al was always the biggest kid in the neighborhood and never missed a chance to play basketball, shoot bottle rockets or spend time with family.

He is survived by his children: Lynda (Mike) Ulmer; Mark (Mona Sur) Emineth; and Karen Rinehart; grandchildren: Joshua Fern, Matthew (Kelsey) Fern, and Nicholas Rinehart; great-grandson: Everett Alvin Fern; brother: Donald (Karen) Emineth; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marie; his infant sons, John Paul and Michael John; his parents, John and Angeline; and his siblings, Anna Marie, Edward, Elizabeth, Henry, Mary, Stephan and William.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 12, at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N. Second St., Bismarck. Visitation will take place from 5 to 6 p.m., Friday, July 11, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, with a Rosary and Vigil service beginning at 6 p.m. Burial will immediately follow the Mass at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bismarck.

Al will be deeply missed and forever remembered for the life he lived, the legacy he leaves, and the stories he told with a twinkle in his eye.

