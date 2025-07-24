Sun Cabo Expands to Punta Mita, Bringing its Luxury Service to Mexico’s Pacific Coast

Kupuri Beach Club Iconic Whale of Tail Hole Stunning View from Condo La Joya Beachfront Living at Vista Villa Hermosa Punta Pacifico Beachfront Bedroom Access

LOS CABOS, MEXICO, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sun Cabo Vacations, a leader in luxury villa rentals in Cabo, is excited to announce its expansion to Punta-Mita, an ultra exclusive, master planned gated resort community.Known for its privacy and resort style amenities, Punta Mita is family friendly, surf ready, and a golfer's dream stay. It's also the perfect oasis for wellness and corporate retreats, romantic escapes and milestone celebrations. Nestled within a secure, gated community, the destination is home to five private beach clubs including one at the renowned St. Regis Hotel, Tennis and Pickleball courts, fitness center, and two world-class golf courses including the iconic “whales tail” hole that extends into the ocean. While not all rentals in Punta Mita include access to these amenities, every Sun Cabo booking comes with full access, ensuring guests experience everything this ultra exclusive community has to offer.Sun Cabo now offers over 40 handpicked properties in Punta Mita, ranging from ocean view condos to spacious villas and beachfront estates. Each selected to meet the highest standards of design, amenities, location, and overall guest experience.To highlight the variety of options available, here are three standout properties that cater to different group sizes:Condo La Joya - A beautifully designed three-bedroom condo that sleeps up to 8 guests, with golf course and ocean views, an infinity-edge pool, hammock for relaxing, and open-concept living.Villa Vista Hermosa - A sleek five-bedroom beachfront villa that sleeps up to 10 guests, featuring open-concept living, a spacious terrace, and outdoor lounge beds perfect for soaking in the sun and ocean views.Punta Pacifico Norte - A lavish nine-bedroom beachfront estate that sleeps up to 20 guests, designed for entertaining with large indoor-outdoor living spaces, beach cabanas, and a full games room equipped with a bar, pool table, shuffleboard, air-hockey, arcade games, a private gym, and movie room.Punta Mita properties are now available for booking at www.suncabo.com/punta-mita-villa-rentals About Sun Cabo:Sun Cabo is a leading provider of luxury villa rentals and concierge services in Los Cabos, Mexico. With a handpicked portfolio of high-end properties and a reputation of excellence, Sun Cabo delivers unforgettable stays for every type of traveler.

