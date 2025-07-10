Breastfeeding support for women Veterans

If you’re a woman Veteran who is pregnant or planning to become pregnant, you’re likely thinking about what’s best for your health and your baby’s health. An important part of that is figuring out the best way to feed your baby. While it’s a deeply personal journey, VA is here to help you understand the benefits, challenges and resources available for breastfeeding and lactation support.

Benefits of breastfeeding

Breastfeeding offers a wide range of health benefits for both you and your baby. Human milk is packed with nutrients and antibodies, particularly in the first few days after birth. These antibodies can help protect your newborn from infections and illness. According to the Academy of Pediatrics, long-term benefits for your baby include a lower risk of:

Asthma and allergies.

Type 1 diabetes.

Childhood obesity.

Leukemia.

Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

But the benefits don’t stop with your baby. Breastfeeding can help your body recover from pregnancy and childbirth, and the act of breastfeeding releases hormones that may reduce your risk of postpartum depression. According to the Centers for Disease Control, breastfeeding can also lower your risk for type 2 diabetes, ovarian cancer, high blood pressure and breast cancer.

Breastfeeding isn’t always easy

While breastfeeding is natural, it’s not always possible. You may find yourself the sole source of milk for your baby, which can feel overwhelming, especially when your sleep is disrupted for frequent feedings.

Plus, not everyone is able (or wants) to breastfeed. Physical or emotional challenges, certain medications or personal reasons may make it difficult or unsafe.

It’s important to know that no matter how you nourish your baby, you’re not alone. Reaching out to a support network of other parents, either in person or online, can make a big difference in your experience. VA’s maternity care coordinators are also here to connect you to supportive services and resources based on your needs. We fully support whatever path you take. What matters most is finding what works best for you and your baby, and having access to the right support along the way.

VA’s breastfeeding and lactation services

VA offers a wide range of lactation and postpartum services to help you breastfeed. These services are available at many VA facilities and, in some cases, through VA’s Community Care program. Some of the services and supplies VA may provide include:

Breastfeeding classes.

Lactation counseling and education.

Support groups.

Breast pumps.

Nursing and pumping bras.

Nipple cream and nipple shields.

Milk storage bags.

Postpartum support belts.

If breastfeeding isn’t possible for you, VA can connect you with community resources such as human milk banks or the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).

Accessing support through VA

To get started, reach out to your maternity care coordinator or a lactation professional at your local VA facility. They will work with you to create a care plan that fits your needs. They can also connect you with additional services through VA Community Care or other community organizations.

You can locate your nearest VA health facility at va.gov/find-locations.

To learn more about VA’s breastfeeding and lactation support services, visit the VA Women’s health Breastfeeding and Lactation webpage or download our Lactation Services brochure.

For questions, the Women Veterans Call Center (WVCC) is a great place to start. Staffed by women, many of whom are Veterans themselves, the WVCC can help guide you through the services available and connect you with your local women Veterans program manager. You can reach the WVCC by calling or texting 855-VA-WOMEN (855-829-6636), Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET, and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET.

Whether you breastfeed, use formula or a combination of both, VA is here to support you. You deserve care that respects you, supports your well-being and helps you thrive, before, during and after pregnancy.