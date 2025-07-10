ORBCOMM Inc. Establishes Global Headquarters in Northern Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that ORBCOMM Inc., a global leader in industrial IoT solutions, will establish its global headquarters in Sterling, Virginia, investing up to $3 million into skilled job creation and expanding into 22,000 square feet of office space. The project, pending Loudoun County Board of Supervisors approval on July 15, is estimated to create as many as 51 jobs or more.

“Virginia is proud to welcome ORBCOMM’s global headquarters to Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This decision highlights our commitment to innovation, workforce development, and creating an environment where advanced industries can thrive. We look forward to the economic opportunities and technological leadership ORBCOMM will bring to the Commonwealth.”

“Northern Virginia continues to be a magnet for cutting-edge technology and innovation,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “Their decision to expand operations and invest in a larger office space reflects the strength of our highly skilled workforce and the strategic advantages Virginia offers.”

“Establishing our global headquarters in Virginia marks another milestone in solidifying ORBCOMM as the global leader in industrial IoT solutions,” said ORBCOMM CEO Sameer Agrawal. “With proximity to the Port of Virginia, major supply chain centers, and its vibrant ecosystem of technology companies, Loudoun County is an obvious home for ORBCOMM. We’re proud to deepen our presence in a region that offers the talent, infrastructure and support to help us drive next-generation IoT solutions.”

ORBCOMM is a global leader in industrial IoT, delivering visibility, intelligence and efficiency to the world’s most critical operations. With 30 years of innovation and more than 2.4 million connected devices, ORBCOMM transforms data into actionable insights, driving greater efficiency, safety, resilience and sustainability. The company’s customers include the world’s largest shipping lines, over-the-road trucking fleets, cold-chain transportation fleets, and a global network of IoT solution provider partners.

“I am excited to welcome ORBCOMM’s continued investment and expansion here in Sterling,” said Senator Kannan Srinivasan. “This project will create new job opportunities for our skilled workforce, and it reinforces Loudoun County’s reputation as a hub for innovation and advanced technology. I’m grateful for VEDP’s partnership through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program and know that business will continue to recognize the strength and opportunity that Loudoun County has to offer.”

“We are pleased that Orbcomm has chosen to grow right here in Loudoun County,” said Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis J. Randall. “Their expansion is a testament to the strong business climate, talented workforce, and unmatched quality of life that makes Loudoun an ideal location for businesses to thrive. We welcome this investment and the jobs it brings to our community.”

“Orbcomm’s continued investment in Sterling reinforces Loudoun County’s reputation as a hub for innovation and connectivity,” said Loudoun Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer. “Loudoun is proud to be a place where companies like Orbcomm can expand with confidence. This is a significant win for Loudoun, bringing jobs, investment, and momentum to one of the nation’s leading tech corridors.”

VEDP will support ORBCOMM’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.