Over 36 Million Square Feet of Lawn Replaced in Second Annual 'Reduce Your Lawn Day'

In its second year, over 11,500 participants pledged to convert 36 million sq. ft. of turf to sustainable alternatives for Reduce Your Lawn Day—nearly the size of NYC’s Central Park. A testament to the power of collective action. This front yard’s sustainable makeover replaced turf with pollinator-friendly plants—no mowing, less water, and more beauty. Whether you go big or start small, every step toward sustainable landscaping helps support wildlife and the planet A Connecticut couple and their dog, Bella, pose proudly with a Reduce Your Lawn Day sign in front of their pollinator-friendly strip. Their mini meadow is alive with butterflies and hummingbirds—a joyful reminder that small spaces can support biodiversity. Flip the Strip: Replacing the turf between sidewalk and street adds beauty, biodiversity, and sustainable habitat in a small space. Starting small—like this strip—is a great way to begin reducing your lawn and discovering what works for you. Outside American Meadows HQ this spring, a Reduce Your Lawn Day banner waves along a busy road as the team begins transforming underutilized turf into thriving pollinator habitat—raising awareness and showing how beauty and biodiversity can grow anywhere.

Grassroots movement gains national traction as over 11,500 pledges spark a greener, more sustainable future for American yards

This campaign is about flipping the script—replacing monoculture turf with beautiful, resilient, pollinator-friendly plantings that restore habitat, reduce maintenance, & reconnect people with nature.” — Tabar Gifford, Master Gardener and Partnership Cultivator

SHELBURNE, VT, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The movement to rethink America’s lawns has reached a powerful milestone. Throughout the month of May, the 2nd Annual Reduce Your Lawn Day inspired 11,550 pledges to replace turf grass with ecologically beneficial alternatives , resulting in over 36 million square feet of lawn pledged for transformation into wildflower gardens, native plant habitats, flowering lawns, and more. That’s 830 acres of newly created better lawn alternatives, or the equivalent of 98.5% of NYC’s Central Park filled with flowers.Reduce Your Lawn Day, launched in 2024 by American Meadows, High Country Gardens, and author Kathy Jentz (Groundcover Revolution), is a national day of action held each May 20 to rethink the role of turf grass in American yards and public spaces.“Lawns are the largest irrigated crop in the U.S., and they offer little ecological value,” said Tabar L. Gifford, Master Gardener and Partnership Cultivator at American Meadows and High Country Gardens. “This campaign is about flipping that script—replacing monoculture turf with beautiful, resilient, pollinator-friendly plantings that restore habitat, reduce maintenance, and reconnect people with nature.”From Modest Start to Major MovementWhat began as a grassroots effort in 2024 quickly grew into a national movement. The inaugural Reduce Your Lawn Day inspired 3,100 pledges to convert over 10.5 million square feet of turf. In 2025, the campaign set an ambitious goal of 10,000 pledges—and surpassed it. More than 11,500 individuals took action, tripling participation from the first year and pledging to transform a collective 36 million square feet of lawn into sustainable habitat. With support from three dozen like-minded organizations, the initiative is gaining powerful momentum and reshaping the way we think about our yards.“This isn’t just a campaign—it’s a community-wide commitment to living more sustainably,” said Kathy Jentz, co-founder and author of Groundcover Revolution. “People are ready to break up with their high-maintenance turf lawns and choose plants that support pollinators, conserve water, and make their yards more enjoyable and alive.”Looking ahead, organizers have set an ambitious goal: 25,000 pledges for 2026.Why Reduce Your Lawn? The Science Is ClearResearch continues to show that turf lawns contribute to climate stress, water overuse, and biodiversity loss. A growing body of studies highlights the environmental cost of lawn maintenance, including emissions from gas-powered equipment, chemical runoff from fertilizers and pesticides, and the ecological dead zone effect of monoculture grass.According to a 2020 study published in Ecological Applications, converting even a portion of turf lawn to native plants can dramatically boost urban insect biodiversity and support threatened pollinator populations.It All Starts With One PatchThe campaign emphasizes accessible, actionable change. Whether it’s replacing a 5'x5' patch, flipping the sidewalk strip, or building a backyard meadow, the initiative empowers homeowners and renters alike to start small and grow from there.The Reduce Your Lawn Day Learning Center offers free how-to guides, 10 weekend-sized project ideas, plant suggestions, regional advice, and community inspiration via ReduceYourLawnDay.com. Social media engagement has flourished under the hashtag #ReduceYourLawnDay, with gardeners nationwide sharing before-and-after photos, tips, and encouragement.“The beauty of this movement is how personal and scalable it is,” said Gifford. “You don’t need a big yard or a big budget. Start with your mailbox, a fence line, or a front walkway—it all adds up.”Quotes from the Front Lines of Change“Reduce Your Lawn Day alleviates the sense of overwhelm that often comes with the idea of replacing a whole yard,” said Paige Payne, Owner of Online Landscape Designs. “It encourages people to take meaningful, manageable steps.”“Many folks are rejecting the mow-and-blow culture of the 20th century,” said Jentz, “and looking for more enlightened alternatives that support our values and our planet.”“Even in regions where lawn conversion is less common, this movement makes people feel part of something larger,” said Emily Snyder of the Urban Conservancy. “That connection gives people the confidence to try something new.”Looking Forward: More Flowers, Less LawnWith strong community participation, media interest, and industry buzz, organizers are planning for an even broader impact in 2026. They aim to sustain the momentum between annual pledge days by offering project ideas, turf removal guidance, and seasonal planting inspiration. This is a movement, Gifford emphasizes, “the lessons from this initiative are applicable throughout the year, and intended to shift the focus on how we approach our yards. Empowering individuals to make conscientious and sustainable choices in the spaces where they live, work, and play.”“Reduce Your Lawn Day isn’t just about a single day—it’s about rethinking the role of our outdoor spaces year-round. We’re thrilled to see so many people choosing beauty, biodiversity, and balance over bland turf.”Take the PledgeIt’s not too late to join the movement. Take the pledge, explore planting ideas, and help grow a better future—one square foot at a time. Harness the power of collecting action and be a part of the solution.Visit www.reduceyourlawnday.com Follow along: #ReduceYourLawnDay4 Ways To Support Reduce Your Lawn Day1. Share your photos! On Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or tag photos of your planting project with the hashtags #ReduceYourLawn or #ReduceYourLawnDay.2. Join the Reduce Your Lawn Day Facebook Group3. Tell your community about Reduce Your Lawn Day! Share this movement with your local gardening group, neighborhood group, government representatives, or Master Gardener & Extension programs.4. Download and print the Reduce Your Lawn Day Yard Sign or Poster to engage the community in your Better Yard initiative!Get inspired, find resources, and plan your project: https://www.americanmeadows.com/content/reduce-your-lawn-day About Reduce Your Lawn DayReduce Your Lawn Day is a registered annual campaign, co-founded by American Meadows, High Country Gardens, and Kathy Jentz, to raise awareness about the environmental cost of traditional lawns and promote lawn-to-garden transformations nationwide. The initiative celebrates simple, collective actions that contribute to climate resilience, habitat restoration, and a healthier relationship with the land.

About American Meadows: How Meadowscaping Makes It Better with Pollinator-Friendly Plants & Sustainable Gardening

