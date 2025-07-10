SCDE Initiates Financial Takeover of Marlboro County School District

The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) is seeking to take over the financial operations of the Marlboro County School District (MCSD) citing the district’s failure to meet its fiscal responsibilities and provide a stable operational plan for the 2025-26 school year. This decision comes after months of technical assistance, a delayed budget, and reports of fiscal mismanagement.



Following an initial review, the SCDE identified declining student enrollment alongside increasing staffing trends in Marlboro County, underscoring the urgent need to evaluate staffing levels and ensure alignment with current enrollment and financial capacity.



While not a complete district takeover, it is a remedial measure allowable within the Fiscal Practices declaration of Fiscal Emergency, declared on February 18, 2025, to assist and support the district. The financial operations takeover must be approved by the State Board of Education.



SCDE is also formally requesting the South Carolina Office of the Inspector General (SIG) to investigate alleged procurement irregularities within the district.



“Our highest priority is ensuring students in Marlboro County have access to a safe, stable, and effective educational environment,” State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver said. “Unfortunately, the district’s fiscal condition leaves us no choice but to act.”



Local lawmakers also weighed in on the move:



“I have full confidence in the Department to navigate the Marlboro County School District during these difficult times. The students, teachers, and staff deserve the best and I am glad to partner with the Department to make this happen.”

-- Rep. Jackie “Coach” Hayes (District 55)



“We owe it to the students and taxpayers of Marlboro County to act responsibly. This intervention, while unfortunate, is necessary to protect the future of public education in Marlboro County. It is crucial to restore trust through accountability and common-sense leadership.”

-- Sen. JD Chaplin (District 29)



“Local control is a cornerstone of our community, and the people of Marlboro County deserve a voice in their schools. Still, if the Department of Education’s action is needed to put children first, I pray it is both successful and short-lived. Coach, JD, and I fought for a teacher pay raise this year, and we want that investment to mean real results for students."

-- Rep. Jason Luck (District 54)



What a Financial Takeover Means

Under state law, a financial operations takeover grants the SCDE the authority to direct the district through the critical financial decisions it has failed to make on its own. This includes approving or revising the district’s budget, managing spending, reviewing personnel financial decisions, and ensuring timely vendor payments. If approved by the State Board of Education, the district will no longer have sole discretion over financial operations; all significant fiscal decisions will be made in consultation with and under the guidance of the SCDE.

Potential for Full State Takeover

Should conditions in Marlboro County continue to deteriorate, state law provides additional remedies. Per South Carolina Code of Laws Section 59-18-1520, the SCDE may seek the State Board of Education’s approval to declare a state-of-education emergency, which would result in a full state takeover of the district.



Under this provision, the state could assume full control over academic, personnel, and governance matters, leading to dissolution of the locally elected school board.



Next Steps

If approved by the State Board of Education:

SCDE financial staff will immediately assume authority over district financial planning and management.

The Marlboro County School Board must submit all financial transactions, contracts, and hiring decisions to the SCDE for approval.

The Department remains committed to working alongside the local board to restore transparency, solvency, and student-centered governance to Marlboro County.