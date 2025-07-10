Submit Release
J Blanton Plumbing Stands Ready to Help Chicago Flood Victims After Torrential Rains

Following reports of severe flooding from CBS News, local plumbing experts urge residents to protect homes and share strategies to mitigate water damage.

We want people to know we’re ready to respond day or night with licensed, experienced plumbers who know exactly how to deal with these emergencies.”
— Aizik Zimerman
NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As torrential rains flood homes on Chicago’s West Side—highlighted in a recent CBS News Chicago report—J Blanton Plumbing is stepping up to support affected residents with essential flood-prevention guidance and emergency plumbing services.

Heavy storms this week have inundated streets and basements, leaving many homeowners battling standing water, sewer backups, and extensive property damage. The CBS News story shows West Side residents struggling to clear inches of water from their living spaces—a scene all too familiar to Chicagoans during severe weather.

“Flooding like this is devastating,” said Aizik Zimerman, Owner of J Blanton Plumbing. “We’ve served Chicago neighborhoods for over 30 years, and every time heavy rain hits, we see the same problems: overwhelmed drains, failed sump pumps, and sewer backups that could often be prevented with maintenance or early intervention.”

J Blanton Plumbing is encouraging Chicago homeowners to take these steps immediately:
- Test sump pumps to ensure they’re operational.
- Clear exterior drains and gutters to reduce water pooling near foundations.
- Consider installing a backwater valve to help prevent sewer backups.
- Schedule professional inspections to catch issues before the next storm.

For homes already dealing with flooding, J Blanton Plumbing is offering 24/7 emergency service across the Chicago area, including the West Side, North Side, and surrounding suburbs.

“Chicago weather can turn in an instant,” Zimerman added. “We want people to know we’re ready to respond day or night with licensed, experienced plumbers who know exactly how to deal with these emergencies.”

J Blanton Plumbing has been a trusted local provider since 1993, known for transparent pricing, expert repairs, and commitment to keeping Chicago homes safe and dry—even in the toughest storms.

Residents looking for help can visit jblantonplumbing.com or call 773-923-2106 to schedule service or request emergency support.

