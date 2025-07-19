Turnkey Cybersecurity Partners Up with Beryllium's Cuick Trac to Protect Defense Contractors

Turnkey Cybersecurity and Privacy Programs

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four years ago (2021), Turnkey Cybersecurity and Privacy Solutions (TCPS) publicly warned that the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) strategy was flawed and urged a bold shift to managed enclave solutions to protect the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). Today, TCPS announces a groundbreaking partnership with Beryllium’s Cuick Trac, a managed enclave solution. Cuick Trac delivers a proven, rapid-deployment solution that revolutionizes CMMC compliance for small and medium-sized DoD contractors — supporting our national security at a critical time.“The DIB is under constant cyber assault, and our adversaries are relentlessly stealing our intellectual property,” said Mitch Tanenbaum, Partner and CISO at TCPS. “Four years ago, we called for a paradigm shift to secure the DIB with managed enclaves. Cuick Trac is the perfect partner to make that vision a reality, since Cuick Trac's FedRAMP moderate equivalent enclave assumes over 80% of CMMC technical requirements for contractors. TCPS handles the rest. It’s a cost-effective, scalable solution that makes compliance achievable for small and mid-sized businesses. There is just no better solution for smaller companies.”A Game-Changing Partnership That Supports National SecurityThe TCPS-Cuick Trac partnership delivers a turnkey, cloud-based managed enclave that radically reduces compliance brain-damage and cost. Cuick Trac’s pre-configured environment — featuring DFARS-compliant firewalls, SIEM, end-to-end encryption, and multi-factor authentication — handles over 80% of NIST SP 800-171 and CMMC Level 2 technical requirements. TCPS complements Cuick Trac’s work by covering the remaining 20% of the CMMC requirements. This includes program governance, policies, procedures, documentation, tools, enforcement support, and on-going program maintenance.Key benefits include:- Rapid Deployment: Achieve solution deployment in as little as 14 days, helping you meet tight DoD and prime contractor deadlines.- Cost Savings: Save over $100,000 compared to traditional compliance approaches, leveling the playing field for smaller contractors.- Unmatched Security: Cuick Trac’s enclave, paired with TCPS’s expertise, protects CUI against evolving threats.- Proven Success: This battle-tested solution is DoD, C3PAO-ready.“Smaller contractors shouldn’t have to choose between compliance and survival,” said Ray Hutchins, TCPS Partner. “Our partnership with Cuick Trac ensures they can protect sensitive data and meet DoD requirements without breaking the bank or wasting time on endless details. They can focus on protecting the country.”Foresight Meets InnovationIn their 2021 white paper (see the link above), NOT THE RIGHT WAY TO FIX THE DIB SECURITY CRISIS, TCPS and CMMC-AB founding board member Chris Golden joined Hutchins and Tanenbaum in proposing what was then a radical enclave-based approach to secure the DIB. Additionally, they criticized the DoD’s slow, underfunded strategy. Today’s partnership validates that vision. By integrating Cuick Trac’s secure enclave with TCPS’s comprehensive compliance management, the collaboration empowers contractors to focus on their core missions while TCPS handles the complexities of cybersecurity and compliance.“This isn’t just about compliance — it’s about protecting America’s defense infrastructure,” says Hutchins. “We’ve been sounding the alarm for years, and now we’re delivering the solution the DIB desperately needs.”A Call to Action for the DIBAs cyber threats escalate, TCPS and Cuick Trac’s missions are to make robust cybersecurity accessible to all DoD contractors, setting a new standard for compliance, affordability, and security.For more information, contact:Mitch Tanenbaum, CISO/PartnerTurnkey Cybersecurity and Privacy Solutions, LLC+1 720-891-1663info@turnkeycybersecurityandprivacysolutions.comLearn about Cuick Trac: URL available upon requestAbout Turnkey Cybersecurity and Privacy Solutions (TCPS)TCPS ( a business unit of Huttan Holding LLC) is a trusted leader in cybersecurity and privacy, specializing in simplified compliance solutions for DoD contractors. With decades of experience, TCPS empowers organizations to protect sensitive data and meet regulatory demands efficiently. Visit TCPS for more details.About Beryllium’s Cuick TracCuick Trac™ is a cybersecurity compliance product by Beryllium InfoSec, Inc. which provides rapid-deployment, cloud-based managed enclaves tailored for NIST SP 800-171 and CMMC Level 2 compliance. Its secure, scalable solutions enable DoD contractors to safeguard CUI with ease and confidence. Visit Cuick Trac

