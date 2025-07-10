Nicholas Licausi Expands His Vision in 'The Leaders and the Space Project'

The Leaders and the Space Project

The third novel in the John and Kate series moves beyond Earth as its protagonists apply innovation to interplanetary challenges.

In " The Leaders and the Space Project ," author Nicholas Licausi brings back recurring characters John and Kate Colombo for the third installment in his political-tech fiction series. Building on the groundwork set by "The Medical Project" and "The U.S. Leadership Program", this latest novel takes the pair beyond Earth, where they are tasked with applying their problem-solving expertise to challenges faced by other planets—while continuing to address issues on their own.As with the earlier books, "The Leaders and the Space Project" follows the logic that trust and capability can open doors to meaningful reform. After their global success deploying a medical computer that helped revolutionize care delivery and prevent mass casualties, John and Kate were named the first members of the U.S. Leadership Program. Their work continues here, but on an even larger scale. Now seen as global—and interplanetary—figures of progress, the two navigate new environments, systems, and resistance, all while staying committed to the mission of improvement.The book continues Licausi's pattern of using fiction to introduce practical, technology-centered ideas that can address long-standing social and governmental problems. The series originated from personal tragedy: Licausi began writing after the loss of his daughter, imagining how technological advances in medicine might have altered the outcome. The shift from personal reflection to speculative solutions has been a defining feature of his work.Licausi holds a degree in Aerospace Engineering from West Virginia University and spent decades working for major corporations across the U.S. and abroad. His background in engineering, programming, and management gives his fictional projects a structured, realistic edge. Now retired, he focuses on writing and on supporting medical innovation and education through philanthropic efforts, including the Licausi Family Fund at NSU's Dr. Pallavi Patel College of Health Care Sciences."The Leaders and the Space Project" continues a series that blends action, forward-looking strategy, and a commitment to the idea that individuals—and teams—can drive large-scale change.The book is available now on Amazon , Barnes and Noble, and many other book retailers. More information about the series and the author can be found at https://nicholaslicausibooks.com/

