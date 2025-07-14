Roofing Contractor Ryan Gonzales of Ascend Roofing Company Shares Insights as Roof Ventilation Expert in HelloNation

Ryan Gonzales

What questions should homeowners ask before replacing their roof?

Proper ventilation is not an upgrade; it is fundamental to the longevity of your roofing system.” — Ryan Gonzales

What questions should homeowners ask before replacing their roof? In an article published by HelloNation , Ryan Gonzales of Ascend Roofing Company emphasizes that understanding roof ventilation is essential—not optional—when planning a roof replacement in the Pacific Northwest. The region's climate, marked by persistent dampness and temperature swings, increases the risks of moisture buildup and long-term structural damage if ventilation is ignored or improperly implemented.Gonzales explains that proper attic airflow is critical to protecting residential roof integrity. He advises homeowners to ask contractors for specific details about the ventilation strategy for their home: how intake and exhaust will be balanced, how the plan aligns with building codes, and what measures will be taken to prevent mold and wood decay. These questions are not technical formalities; they are essential to ensuring energy-efficient roofing and moisture control in roofs that will last through the seasons.The article encourages homeowners not to overlook what's under the shingles. Poor ventilation can lead to voided warranties and premature deterioration of even high-end materials. Gonzales highlights how issues tied to inadequate airflow often go unmentioned during standard estimates, yet they are a leading cause of roof failure in the region. He notes that replacing a roof without first addressing these questions is a gamble many homeowners can't afford to make.The full article, What to Ask Before Replacing Your Roof, offers practical advice for anyone preparing for a roof replacement, particularly in climates like the Pacific Northwest, where hidden moisture damage is a common and costly problem.

