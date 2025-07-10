VentiveIQ Expands Its Connected TV (CTV) Platform with Enhanced Audience Insights and Broader International Coverage

VentiveIQ Logo

INDIA, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VentiveIQ has announced significant enhancements and expanded international coverage for its Connected TV ( CTV ) audience intelligence platform. As CTV ad spend in the U.S. surpasses $33 billion and streaming accounts for over 43% of all TV time, the company is responding to growing demand from brands and agencies for deeper, actionable insights into streaming audiences worldwide.With these latest updates, the platform now delivers even more granular viewership data, advanced segmentation, and real-time analytics across major U.S. and international markets, including expanded coverage in APAC and LATAM. Marketers can access household-level insights, country-level trends, and flexible reporting cadences, all while upholding the highest standards of privacy and transparency.“Our commitment to innovation means we’re always evolving to meet the needs of our partners,” said Dharmesh Patel, CEO of VentiveIQ. “These enhancements empower brands to understand true audience behaviors, optimize campaigns, and drive measurable results in an increasingly fragmented media landscape.”Viewership Data Highlights:U.S. total CTV records: approx. 55 million householdsInternational coverage: 100 million total IPsAs global CTV ad spending is forecasted to reach $48 billion in 2025, VentiveIQ’s platform aims to equip brands with the tools needed to respond to evolving content demand and audience fragmentation.VentiveIQ’s ethos centers on transparency, innovation, and partnership. The platform is built to adapt to the evolving needs of brands and agencies, offering both flexibility and control in an environment where consumer attention is increasingly fragmented.About VentiveIQVentiveIQ is a leading provider of cookieless identity resolution and audience intelligence, helping brands, agencies, and publishers thrive in a privacy-first world. Its advanced HIPAA-compliant HCP Graph, OTT/CTV viewership tools, and real-time Intent Graph harness behavioral data across billions of devices, empowering brands and agencies to stay competitive with data-driven, strategic marketing.With a focus on speed, compliance, and precision, VentiveIQ empowers clients to unify first-party data, activate audiences across channels, and drive measurable outcomes. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, the company serves a wide range of industries with scalable, future-ready solutions. Learn more at www.ventiveiq.com Media Contact: For more information, to request a demo, or to arrange an interview with Dharmesh Patel, please reach out at hello@ventiveiq.com.

