Nicholas Licausi Shares a Dual Perspective on Schizophrenia in 'Self Help and Mental Health'

Self Help and Mental Health: Tough Path to Wellness (Our Story)

Co-authored with his son, the nonfiction guide offers an inside look at the road from remission to recovery and the role of family in long-term support.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In “ Self Help and Mental Health: Tough Path to Wellness, ” author Nicholas Licausi and his son offer a rare two-sided view into living with schizophrenia—one from the individual navigating the condition, and the other from a parent and caregiver providing support through years of uncertainty, adjustment, and hope. The book explores the idea that schizophrenia, often seen as a fixed diagnosis, can move toward remission and even functional recovery with the right support systems in place.Written with personal clarity and purpose, the book describes the son’s experience of managing symptoms, building stability, and regaining a sense of control. Alongside his account, Licausi shares the broader family context—what it takes to maintain a support system, how relationships shift in the wake of a mental health crisis, and what practical steps helped them move forward together. The goal, as stated by both authors, is to demonstrate that improvement is not only possible but sustainable, particularly when stigma is reduced and community engagement increases.The book also discusses broader mental health issues, including the stigma often faced by individuals and families, the importance of early support, and the potential for technology and innovation to play a greater role in improving outcomes.Nicholas Licausi brings decades of experience in engineering and executive leadership to his writing. A graduate of West Virginia University with a degree in Aerospace Engineering, Licausi worked for major companies across the United States and internationally. Following the loss of his daughter to cancer and his wife to illness, Licausi transitioned into writing as a way to contribute ideas and solutions to systemic issues, particularly in healthcare and public policy.Beyond writing, Licausi continues to support innovation in healthcare through the Licausi Family Fund at NSU’s Dr. Pallavi Patel College of Health Care Sciences, and a planned contribution to his alma mater, West Virginia University.“Self Help and Mental Health: Tough Path to Wellness” is available now on Amazon . More information about the author and his work can be found at https://nicholaslicausibooks.com/ Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.