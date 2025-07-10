July 10, 2025 - Attorney General Miyares Secures $720 Million from Eight Opioid Drug Makers

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Secures $720 Million from Eight Opioid Drug Makers

Virginia Anticipates Receiving Approximately $16.4 Million

RICHMOND, Va. — Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced approximately $720 million in nationwide settlements with eight drug makers that manufactured opioid pills and fueled the nationwide opioid crisis. Virginia could receive up to $16.4 million as part of these settlements.

“Years ago, pharmaceutical companies exploited Virginians, treating them like test subjects while pushing dangerous, addictive drugs into our communities while lining their pockets,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Though no settlement can erase the heartbreak and lives lost to the opioid crisis, I'm proud of my office for fighting to secure over $16 million to help Virginians heal, support recovery, and hold these companies accountable for the devastation they profited from.”

The eight defendants and the total amount they will pay in funds to address the opioid crisis as part of the deal are:

● Mylan (now part of Viatris): $284,447,916 paid over nine years

● Hikma: $95,818,293 paid over one to four years

● Amneal: $71,751,010 paid over 10 years

● Apotex: $63,682,369 paid in a single year

● Indivior: $38,022,450 paid over four years

● Sun: $30,992,087 paid over one to four years

● Alvogen: $18,680,162 paid in a single year

● Zydus: $14,859,220 paid in a single year

Additionally, seven of the companies are prohibited from promoting or marketing opioids and opioid products, barred from making or selling any product that contains more than 40 mg of oxycodone per pill, and will put in place a monitoring and reporting system for suspicious orders. Indivior has agreed to not manufacture or sell opioid products for the next 10 years, but it will be able to continue marketing and selling medications used to treat opioid use disorder.

Virginia negotiated this settlement with the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, and Utah.

