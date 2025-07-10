Press Releases

07/10/2025

Attorney General Tong Announces $720 Million in Settlements from Eight Opioid Drug Makers

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced approximately $720 million in new multistate settlements with eight drug makers that manufactured opioid pills and worsened the nationwide opioid crisis. With overwhelming participation by states across the country including Connecticut, the eight settlements will now proceed to a sign-on period for municipalities and local governments. Connecticut could receive up to $8.4 million in all.

“Each of these eight drug makers callously profited off the rampant overprescribing and misuse of dangerously addictive opioids. These latest settlements—totaling $720 million—are yet another downpayment on our promise to hold the entire addiction industry accountable for the ongoing pain and devastation they have caused. As with the $600 million already secured for Connecticut alone, these funds will be used to save lives through treatment and prevention across our state,” said Attorney General Tong.

"It is surely a credit to Attorney General Tong and his team that we continue to hold these companies accountable and bring necessary resources to the state to remediate the harms of the opioid crisis and create a path forward," said Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Commissioner Nancy Navarretta. "Thus far, the Connecticut Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee has passed 19 funding recommendations totaling just over $110 million, which has included immediate needs for harm reduction, prevention, and the naloxone saturation plan, but also longer-term investments in mobile opioid treatment vans and $58 million committed to an extensive Housing as Recovery plan. These investments, as well as many others, would not have been possible without these settlement funds and while we saw a 26% decline in overdose deaths in 2024, there is still more work to do and these new settlements will make a tangible difference in the lives of many."

The eight defendants and the total amount they will pay in funds to address the opioid crisis as part of the deal are:

• Mylan (now part of Viatris): $284,447,916 paid over nine years

• Hikma: $95,818,293 paid over one to four years

• Amneal: $71,751,010 paid over 10 years

• Apotex: $63,682,369 paid in a single year

• Indivior: $38,022,450 paid over four years

• Sun: $30,992,087 paid over one to four years

• Alvogen: $18,680,162 paid in a single year

• Zydus: $14,859,220 paid in a single year

In addition to these abatement payments, several of the settlements allow states to receive free pharmaceutical products or cash in lieu of this product. Additionally, seven of the companies (not including Indivior) are prohibited from promoting or marketing opioids and opioid products, making or selling any product that contains more than 40 mg of oxycodone per pill, and are required to put in place a monitoring and reporting system for suspicious orders. Indivior has agreed to not manufacture or sell opioid products for the next 10 years, but it will be able to continue marketing and selling medications to treat opioid use disorder.

Connecticut has led nationwide efforts to secure more than $50 billion nationwide to combat the opioid epidemic, including $600 million for Connecticut alone to support treatment, prevention, and recovery. That money has begun to flow. Connecticut’s Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee, comprised of health professionals, individuals with lived experience, and state and municipal leaders is responsible for allocating and accounting for opioid settlement funds.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov