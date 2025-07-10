MacGillivray Freeman Films Launches Epic Earth App for Apple Vision Pro, Bringing 3D Films to Immersive Spatial Reality

Audiences will journey to the planet’s most remarkable destinations through films captured with 15/70mm IMAX® film cameras, digitally remastered in stunning 4K.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MacGillivray Freeman Films, the award-winning producers behind some of the most iconic giant-screen documentaries for IMAX® and other giant-screen theaters, is proud to announce the launch of Epic Earth, the company’s new app designed exclusively for Apple Vision Pro. With Epic Earth, audiences can journey to the planet’s most awe-inspiring destinations through breathtaking 2D and 3D films—captured with legendary 15/70mm IMAX® film cameras and digitally remastered in stunning 4K. Watch trailer.

Optimized for Apple’s groundbreaking spatial computing headset, Epic Earth transforms your living room into a cinematic portal, offering a deeply immersive experience that brings nature and adventure films to life like never before.

“We’re thrilled our award-winning giant-screen films are now available in an entirely new format with Apple Vision Pro,” said Shaun MacGillivray, President of MacGillivray Freeman Films. “Nothing compares to seeing these films on the giant screen in an IMAX theater but watching them on Vision Pro is the next best thing—it’s like having a personal IMAX theater in your home. Shot with the most advanced IMAX cameras in the world, the immersive quality on Vision Pro is absolutely spectacular.”

The Epic Earth collection features eight of the company’s most popular titles:

• National Parks Adventure 3D

• Everest

• Humpback Whales 3D

• Grand Canyon Adventure 3D

• Into America’s Wild 3D

• America’s Musical Journey 3D

• Ireland 3D

• Dream Big: Engineering Our World 3D

• Humpback Whales

Within the app, users can view films in a virtual outdoor amphitheater under the stars or step inside MacGillivray Freeman’s private screening room in Laguna Beach for exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the filmmaking process.

“MacGillivray Freeman Films has set the gold standard for large-format filmmaking, and it was a natural evolution to bring their extraordinary catalog to Apple Vision Pro,” said J.R. Racine, one of the developers behind the Epic Earth app. “Audiences are going to be amazed by the visual fidelity and immersive quality of the experience.”

Epic Earth is available now on the App Store. Films are available for rental or purchase.

About MacGillivray Freeman Films

Based in Laguna Beach, California, MacGillivray Freeman Films is the world’s foremost independent producer and distributor of giant screen 70mm films with more than 45 films for IMAX® and giant screen theaters to its credit. Throughout the company’s 50-year history, its films have won numerous international awards including two Academy Award® nominations for The Living Sea and Dolphins and three films inducted into the IMAX Hall of Fame, including Everest, the highest grossing giant screen film of all time. MacGillivray Freeman’s films are known for their artistry and celebration of science and the natural world. It is the first documentary film company to reach the one-billion-dollar benchmark for worldwide box office.

