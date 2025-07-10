Attorney General James Successfully Defends New York’s Nation-Leading Gun Laws

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit issued a ruling in National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) v. James upholding New York’s firearms accountability law, which allows the state and localities to hold firearm manufacturers and sellers accountable for injuries from gun violence that result from misconduct in the sale and marketing of firearms:

“This decision is a massive victory for public safety and the rule of law and will help us continue to fight the scourge of gun violence to keep our communities safe. New York’s gun safety laws are among the toughest in the nation, and my office will always defend and enforce those laws to protect all New Yorkers.”