Parenting the New World - Giving Birth to a Thriving Humanity: Book release, August 9

Parenting the New World by Christophe J. A. Ranque launches August 9, 2025. Discover a visionary guide for raising conscious global citizens. Learn more at Editions VNP. Parenting the New World - Giving Birth to a Thriving Humanity: Book Cover

A visionary guide for raising conscious global citizens, “Parenting the New World” inspires families to co-create a thriving, cooperative humanity.

I have the intuition that humanity is like a living organism, with a design inherently analogous to the human body—the most advanced form of life on our planet.” — Christophe J. A. Ranque, author of "Parenting the New World"

SAMAIPATA, SANTA CRUZ, BOLIVIA, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- By Christophe J. A. RanqueRelease Date: August 9, 2025Christophe J. A. Ranque announces the upcoming release of " Parenting the New World : Giving Birth to a Thriving Humanity", launching August 9, 2025. This visionary 444-page book offers a blueprint for humanity's next evolutionary leap, positioning parenting as a universal mindset to heal and unify the world.About the bookDrawing on over 30 years raising 11 children, Christophe presents 11 core teachings that expand parenting beyond family to global civilization. The book invites readers to view humanity as a living organism — a "Body of Nations" — where cooperation, respect, and spiritual connection build a thriving future."I have the intuition that Humanity is like a living organism with its own design, and that this design is inherently analogous to the human body — the most advanced form of living organism developed over millions of years on our Planet. (p. 319)"Parenting the New World" explores:- The Parenting Revolution: learning from children to improve education and life.- The 9 Principles of Natural Education: milestones for raising the next generation.- The Body of Nations: reimagining society as a living organism of cooperation.- Preparing for the Galactic Era: humanity's readiness for cosmic citizenship.This premium hardcover edition includes vivid color illustrations, diagrams, photographs, journaling sheets, extra digital resources, free access to online program Renaissance, and a transformational roadmap to inspire personal and societal change.About the AuthorBorn in Chambéry, France, in 1969, Christophe Jean Antoine Ranque is an agronomist specialised in socio-economy and local development. He is founder of The Parenting Revolution, a global movement promoting nature and cooperation in family and society. With his wife Claire, he has raised 11 children born in couple intimacy across four continents. His writing blends philosophy and lived experience to guide humanity's transition.AvailabilityParenting the New World will be available as a premium hardcover through major retailers and at https://tinyurl.com/editions-vnp Publisher Site ), retailing for US$33 during the pre-order period—between July 9 & August 8 (Reg. price US$44 from August 9, 2025).For more information:Book page: https://tinyurl.com/vnp-pnw (Includes downloadable Press Kit and material, Press Briefing details, FAQs and more)Website: https://tinyurl.com/editions-vnp For Press inquiries, interviews, contact:Christophe RanqueEmail: infos@editions-vnp.com

Parenting the New World Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.