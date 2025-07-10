Introduction to Wing Shooting Class at Owl Brook Hunter Education Center

CONTACT:

Owl Brook Hunter Education Center: 603-536-1290

July 10, 2025

Holderness, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is holding an Introduction to Wing Shooting Class on Saturday, August 9, from 9:00 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness. For those interested in becoming waterfowl or upland bird hunters, this event will provide new wing shooters with an overview of how to target birds on the fly. Attendees will learn about shotguns, chokes, shooting techniques, and ammunition in the classroom, and then venture to the shotgun range where they will apply their new skills practicing various shot types with clay targets in motion.

Pre-registration is required and will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Register today by visiting Events | New<> Hampshire Fish and Game. This free introductory class will be held rain or shine. Participants should come prepared for the weather and bring a bag lunch. Firearms and ammunition will be provided, including all necessary safety items.

For more information about this class, contact Tom Flynn or Eric Geib at the Owl Brook Hunter Education Center at 603-536-1290.