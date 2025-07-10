400 Public Housing Units Renovated in Troy

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of large-scale renovations at Griswold Heights, a 391-unit public housing development in the city of Troy, Rensselaer County. The $136 million preservation project included repairs and improvements to all 13 townhome-style buildings in the Troy Housing Authority development. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has financed more than 4,700 affordable homes in the Capital Region, including more than 1,300 in Rensselaer County. Griswold Heights continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year housing plan, which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“Public housing is one of the most vital pillars of our affordable housing supply,” Governor Hochul said. “The Griswold Heights redevelopment is emblematic of the State’s housing agenda — it prioritizes the preservation of public housing and improving the housing assets that we already have. Working alongside our local partners, we are making progress across the state to ensure individuals and families have access to a safe, modern, affordable place to call home.”

Apartments at Griswold Heights will remain or become available to households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. Nearly all units are covered under a Project-Based Section 8 Housing Assistance Payment contract.

The renovation project included updated kitchens and bathrooms, new flooring, new roofing and external masonry repairs. The apartments have new energy-efficient features such as ENERGY STAR(r) appliances, LED lighting, low-flow plumbing and efficient water heaters.

The development has townhome units with two or more bedrooms that can accommodate a diverse array of households and families. The complex features three new playgrounds with water features, three basketball courts, a dog park, a community center with a gymnasium, as well as updated sidewalks and landscaping. There are four bus stops at the site and two schools nearby. The project complements the city of Troy’s 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan of revitalizing neighborhoods and increasing affordable housing.

Griswold Heights’ original buildings, built in 1950 and 1963, are listed in the National Register of Historic Places and the renovations comply with Historic Rehabilitation requirements of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and National Parks Service.

The Griswold Heights preservation project is developed by the Troy Housing Authority and MDG Real Estate Partners. It is the first of a two-phase preservation and rehabilitation of the Troy Housing Authority’s portfolio in partnership with MDG. The second phase, currently underway, includes renovations at Corliss Park Apartments, Catherine M. Sweeney Apartments, Grand Street Apartments and Margaret W. Phelan Apartments.

Griswold Heights is supported by HCR’s Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program which generated $53.3 million in equity and $32.2 million from its Public Housing Preservation program. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation provided an estimated $17.6 million in federal historic tax credits and $15.6 million in state historic tax credits.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Enhancing the quality-of-life for current Griswold Heights tenants while also laying a foundation for future residents and providing a lasting impact to the entire community is vitally important to the continued revitalization of Troy. Not only is this $136 million investment preserving and modernizing nearly 400 affordable homes in the city it also demonstrates the State’s unwavering support of public and affordable housing across New York. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for being a staunch supporter of this endeavor and are grateful for the shared vision of our local partners.”

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “We are proud to partner on projects that advance the Governor’s affordable housing initiative. By leveraging resources like historic properties with incentives like the rehabilitation tax credits, communities can create impactful, functional spaces. As we invest in our neighborhoods, expand housing options, and strengthen communities across the state we are reclaiming our historic buildings and connecting the past to the future for all New Yorkers.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Every family in Troy deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit that I worked hard to protect and expand has delivered millions to help renovate nearly 400 units at Griswold Heights in Troy. High housing costs are a key driver of inflation so we must build more housing for working people to bring down those high prices. These newly renovated homes will be energy-efficient and provide easy access to transit, schools, and new playgrounds. I applaud Governor Hochul’s work increasing access to affordable housing in the Capital Region and across New York, and I will continue working to deliver federal resources to deliver more affordable housing across New York.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Every family deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The completion of the Griswold Heights renovation delivers much-needed improvements to public housing, helping to revitalize the community and make Troy a more affordable place to live. I look forward to the continued impact that this project will have and will continue to fight for federal funding to make affordable housing accessible for all New Yorkers.”

Representative Paul Tonko said, “Affordable housing makes our Capital Region communities stronger, more welcoming, and more resilient. With the development and renovation of hundreds of units in Griswold Heights, Troy will become an even better place to live, work, and raise a family. I extend my sincere thanks to Governor Hochul and all those involved in this worthy project for their dedication to bettering the lives of our neighbors. I’ll never stop in my efforts to ensure families in our Capital Region and beyond have a safe and affordable place to call home.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “The transformation of the Griswold Heights complex is a great investment in Troy’s future. This project keeps homes affordable for local families while celebrating the history of this building. I am happy to support Governor Hochul’s continued commitment to housing equity across the Capital Region and to see long-standing residents benefit from the upgrades they deserve. This is what meaningful revitalization looks like.”

Troy Mayor Carmella R. Mantello said, “The completion of the 391-unit revitalization of Griswold Heights marks a major milestone for the Troy Housing Authority and our entire city. This transformation not only provides modern, safe, and dignified housing for hundreds of Troy families, but it has also brought new energy and momentum to the surrounding neighborhood - helping to uplift the entire area and strengthen our community.”

Troy City Council President Sue Steele said, "Modernization of the Griswold Heights Apartments is the latest milestone in the Troy Housing Authority’s important work to preserve historic affordable housing in Troy. With the support of Governor Hochul, and in partnership with MDG Real Estate Partners and New York Homes and Community Renewal, new amenities and energy efficiency upgrades were completed to improve the health and quality of life for more than 900 Troy residents and families."

MDG Real Estate Partners and MDG Design & Construction Founding Principal Michael T. Rooney said, “The successful revitalization of Griswold Heights Apartments has been a collaboration in the truest sense of the word, demonstrating what affordable housing can look like with creative financing and a shared commitment to providing dignified, beautiful homes to all New Yorkers. This project is a major milestone in our partnership with the Troy Housing Authority, preserving affordability and improving the quality of life for residents across Troy. Furthermore, as MDG expands our resident-centric approach to development across the state, we are committed to our continued work in Rensselaer County and look forward to establishing a permanent Watervliet office in the Capital Region. A huge thank you to the residents of Griswold for believing in us and this project, and to all our partners who made this holistic preservation possible.”

Troy Housing Authority Executive Director Deborah Witkowski said, “At the Troy Housing Authority, we are dedicated to providing all residents of the City of Troy with high quality, affordable living spaces that they can be proud to call home. The revitalization of Griswold Heights Apartments exemplifies this commitment. We are excited to celebrate the completion of this project with our residents, partners, and the greater Troy community. The revitalization would not have been possible without our meaningful partnership with development partner MDG Design & Construction and most importantly, the Griswold Heights residents and staff. With continued investment in Troy’s housing portfolio, this is just the beginning.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives, capital funding and new protections for renters and homeowners. Building on this commitment, the FY26 Enacted Budget includes more than $1.5 billion in new State funding for housing, a Housing Access Voucher pilot program, and new policies to improve affordability for tenants and homebuyers. These measures complement the Governor’s five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, included in the FY23 Enacted Budget, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 60,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 and FY26 Enacted Budgets also strengthened the Governor’s Pro-Housing Community Program — which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 300 communities have received Pro-Housing certification, including the city of Troy.