REPOWR Announces Chris Hines as New CEO

Chris Hines, CEO, REPOWR

Freight industry pioneer joins Repowr to lead expansion in the B2B trailer-sharing space.

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REPOWR, the leader in the B2B trailer-sharing space, is excited to announce the appointment of Chris Hines as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. With over 38 years of experience in the transportation and technology sectors, Hines brings a wealth of leadership, entrepreneurial spirit, and industry expertise to REPOWR during a pivotal time of growth and innovation.

Hines has long been recognized as a trailblazer in the freight and transportation industry. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a remarkable ability to drive change, build successful businesses, and lead complex transformations. Hines’ professional journey includes 17 years at GE Capital/TIP, the world’s largest trailer leasing business, where he honed his leadership skills as President and developed a deep understanding of transportation finance/leasing, 5 years as President/COO at Celadon Group, where he led a profitable 4,500 truck fleet across North America, and 6 years at Zonar Systems, where he scaled the business from $5M ARR to $100M ARR. Hines has spent 22 years focused on transportation technology M&A, start-ups, and reorganizations, solidifying his reputation as a key industry figure.

"REPOWR is at the forefront of revolutionizing the trailer-sharing space, and I am excited to join this dynamic team as we continue to scale and innovate," said Hines. "I have seen firsthand the power of technology in transforming industries, and I am confident that REPOWR’s platform will continue to reshape how businesses think about trailer utilization. I look forward to leading REPOWR as we continue to disrupt the logistics and transportation sector."

REPOWR has seen significant momentum in recent years as the demand for flexible, cost-effective transportation solutions has soared. The company’s platform connects shippers, brokers, and all sizes of fleets, providing them with easy access to a network of trailers across the country, reducing costs, improving trailer utilization, and streamlining operations. As the leader in the B2B trailer-sharing space, REPOWR is committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive efficiency and profitability for its customers.

"Chris’ appointment is a major milestone for REPOWR as we continue to build on our success and expand our market presence," said Patrick Visintainer, Co-Founder of REPOWR. "His extensive experience, proven track record, and industry relationships will be instrumental in guiding REPOWR through its next phase of growth. We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the team and look forward to achieving great things together," added Spencer Ware, Co-founder of REPOWR.

Under Hines' leadership, REPOWR is poised to accelerate its growth, drive new customer acquisition, and expand its footprint in the trailer-sharing market. With a strong focus on innovation, customer success, and strategic partnerships, REPOWR is positioning itself as the go-to solution for the logistics and transportation sectors.

About REPOWR

REPOWR is a logistics platform for accessible trailer capacity. Thousands of trusted carriers, shippers, 3PLs, leasing companies, and OEMs collaborate with us to facilitate over 20,000 interchanges every year. The REPOWR marketplace has unlocked over 40,000 trailers and facilitated over $20,000,000 in earnings for fleets to date. With REPOWR you can share more, move more, and earn more. Learn more at REPOWR.com

For press inquiries, contact laura@repowr.com.



