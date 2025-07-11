Joyce Nunes of Intracoastal Realty Shares Insights on Leland North Carolina Real Estate Strategy in HelloNation

Joyce Nunes

Why is Leland experiencing such significant growth while maintaining its livability and charm?

The climate in Leland allows residents to maintain an outdoor lifestyle across all four seasons, which reinforces the area’s year-round appeal.” — Joyce Nunes

LELAND, NC, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Why is Leland experiencing such significant growth while maintaining its livability and charm? According to Joyce Nunes of Intracoastal Realty, the answer lies in careful strategy, not random expansion. In HelloNation Magazine , Nunes explains how Leland, North Carolina, has emerged as a model for managed development, with residential communities, infrastructure, and lifestyle amenities intentionally designed to complement one another.As outlined in the article, the town’s master-planned communities prioritize year-round outdoor living through features like walking trails, swimming pools, and well-maintained pickleball and tennis courts. These spaces are not just visually appealing but functionally integrated into residents’ daily lives, thanks to the area’s moderate coastal climate. This consistent livability has contributed to the town’s rising appeal among both permanent residents and real estate investors.Nunes also points to the town’s parallel investment in practical services—new healthcare facilities, expanded dining options, and convenient coastal access—as proof that Leland’s planning extends beyond amenities. The result is a lifestyle that offers balance: outdoor recreation, medical support, and access to beaches all within a calm, suburban setting.For those looking to relocate or invest, Leland’s Growth Reflects Deliberate Planning, Not Happenstance makes the case that the town’s steady development is no accident. With its commitment to community-focused design and infrastructure, Leland stands out as one of North Carolina’s most intentional and appealing markets.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

