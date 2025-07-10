Scalise: Republicans Address Biden’s Four Years of Failures

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) appeared on Fox Business Network's Mornings with Maria to discuss how Republicans are getting the country back on track after years of decline under Joe Biden with the One Big Beautiful Bill. Leader Scalise highlighted how hardworking Americans will now have access to no tax on overtime, no tax on tips, strengthened social safety net programs, lower energy costs, and a stronger border. Additionally, Leader Scalise highlighted the work the House Oversight Committee is doing to expose the Biden Administration’s coverup of President Biden’s cognitive decline.

“Quite historic, Maria. It's going to be great for American families who have been struggling. I mean, look, for four years, people struggled under Joe Biden, high inflation, high interest rates, high costs at the grocery store. All that is going to be turning around. You're going to see, number one, more jobs, millions of more jobs will be created, trillions of more investment, people investing in America again because of this bill, stabilizing the tax code. Nobody gets a tax increase. I'd love, Maria, for every Democrat who's out bashing this bill, ask them this basic question: Will you pay the higher tax rate that you voted for for all Americans? Because every Democrat voted ‘no,’ which means they voted for a higher tax rate for everybody in America. Will they pay that higher tax rate? Or are they going to take the benefits of this bill? There's a lot of hypocrisy out there because this bill delivers a lot of great things for a lot of people. No tax on tips. One of the great hallmarks President Trump said that he would do on the campaign trail. Everybody who's a tip worker is going to get it.

“I'll tell you something, Maria, I've been talking about with constituents just in the last few days back home that they didn't even know about this bill. So not only do we say no tax on overtime, but let's say you're a cop, let's say you're a nurse, and you work overtime hours. This bill is retroactive to January to when Donald Trump took office. So all the taxes you paid on your overtime this year, you're going to get that money back when you file your return. That's going to be more money in your pockets. These are blue-collar workers. These aren't the millionaires and the billionaires that the Democrats have been lying about this bill. This is blue-collar workers that get the benefits of this bill, plus more energy production, more border security. We revamp and modernize America's whole air traffic control system. We've seen all these horrible reports. Laguardia being shut down for days, every air flight in America being canceled because we're running off of floppy disks, for goodness' sake. We fixed that in this bill. Sean Duffy, the great job he's been doing over at transportation, they will now have the resources to modernize America's air traffic control system. Every Democrat voted against that, Maria.”

On combating Democrat lies over strengthened Medicaid for deserving Americans:

“Well, we're going to tell the truth while they're out lying. We've always said, ‘If you keep lying about us, we're going to keep telling the truth about you.’ They've been saying, ‘Everybody's going to die. Every hospital is going to close.’ Well, a year from now, Maria, we're actually going to be able to see results. It's all the hyperbole that you saw them saying on the House floor. They were all lies. Disabled people will get better Medicaid under this bill because all of the fully able-bodied, the 35-year-old guy sitting at home playing video games in his mom's basement, he's going to have to go work because we put work requirements in place. And so he will not be crowding out disabled people in Medicaid. It's a crowded program. It's not the best form of health care right now. And so we're going to make that program work better for the people that are truly disabled and needy, not for somebody who's turning down work. And by the way, when he gets a job, he's going to get health care with his job that's better than Medicaid. So these are all components of the bill that they've been lying about. The truth is going to be something that the American people like because these are all things that President Trump campaigned on, and so did we.”

On the Biden Administration’s coverups:

“First, this is not somebody who has been stumbling over words, Maria. Everybody in America has watched his cognitive decline for years. Some in the far-left media act like that this was some new revelation at the debate where President Trump destroyed Joe Biden in the debate. It had been going on before that, and everybody knew about it, but the left was covering up, including the media in the left. And so let's not play that game.

“However, we're really concerned about things like the use of the autopen. The autopen wasn't just used to sign some congratulatory note for somebody who turned 100. They were signing pardons with the autopen, other really important documents. And then now there are people testifying saying, ‘Joe Biden probably didn't even know it was being used.’ Well, if so, who was? Why was somebody using President Biden's signature without President Biden's own knowledge? We're digging into things like that. His doctor raises a lot of questions when you're asked, ‘Were you ever pushed into lying about Joe Biden?’ And you plead the fifth. It raises a lot of serious questions, Maria, and we're going to keep digging to get answers.”

On the disarray in the Democrat Party:

“Yeah, Maria, people want to know the truth. The American people deserve to know the truth. And we have some people who are talking. There were some people in the Biden White House who are talking to Chairman [James] Comer's committee. You were spot on in 2021. I have a number of my colleagues, we were all talking about this back then because you could see it. It wasn't just something that we were trying to throw at the wall. It was something everybody that saw Joe Biden could see. They scripted him. They limited his schedule severely. They kept a really close bubble around him so people couldn't talk to him. He didn't do press conferences. Donald Trump does press conferences, everyday free-wheeling. But look, I have Republicans that went on Jake Tapper's show to say he had a cognitive decline, and Jake Tapper read them the riot act, called him all kinds of crazy names. Now he's got a book saying, ‘gee-whiz, we just realized it.’ No, he didn't. He knew it back then, and he was playing pitbull for the far-left to attack any Republican who said there was a decline. The American people have figured this out.

“The Democrat Party is still in denial. So, as you saw the clip from [Rep. Jasmine] Crockett, they're trying to still cover up for it. They're still in denial about why they lost the election. Their party is being run by Socialists. Go look in New York City. That's who they are. That's who their party is. And that's not where the American people are. We're fighting for blue-collar, hard-working families, and they're still yelling lies about millionaires and billionaires and people dying in the streets, and they wonder why they keep losing elections.”

On ICE agents making America safe again:

“Well, first of all, it's criminal. You are seeing President Trump and the Justice Department going aggressively after anybody who's attacking ICE agents, whether they're slashing tires or whether they're ambushing and trying to murder them in shootouts. They're going to do hard jail time. It's a federal crime to attack and assault a federal officer. And so it's being fueled by the left, though. Make no doubt about it, Maria. When you see Democrat politicians at the highest levels still out there publicly bashing ICE agents, the Democrat Party, who tried to defund police, is now trying to defund ICE. They want chaos. They don't want rule of law. We are fighting for rule of law, and ICE agents are doing a wonderful job. These are heroes. These are people getting the pedophiles off of our streets, hardened criminals, gang leaders from foreign countries that Joe Biden let in. They're the ones that are getting them out of our country to keep our community safe. And the Democrat Party wants to go after them. Shame on them, Maria.”

