FWC announces Florida Fish Art Contest special recognition

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), in collaboration with The Florida Nomad, is eager to announce The Florida Nomad’s Artist Spotlight Award recognition as part of the Florida Fish Art Contest. They selected youth artist, Sebastian Romo, to receive this year’s Artist Spotlight Award. Congratulations to Sebastian Romo for his creativity in creating this unique artwork of the Florida bass. Way to go, Sebastian!

“From a very early age, Sebastian showed great talent in expressing his ideas through drawing, filling his sketchbooks full of very detailed and accurate designs of everything that interested him,” said Diego Romo, Sebatian’s dad. "His love of being outdoors, immersed in nature, became his passion which led him to become an animal expert, being able to tell you everything about the subjects in his drawings. Sebastian enjoys studying animals carefully and then drawing them accurately in his own unique style. Besides drawing and fishing, Sebastian loves to play sports and travel to new places where he can learn about different environments. He hopes to one day have a career doing what he loves, which is educating people about animals and creating art.”

To see more of Sebastian's art and his animal encounters, follow him on Instagram @sebastianinthewild

"As a Floridian, a captain and someone who spends every day outdoors, I wanted to create gear that not only performs but also tells the story of this incredible state. Partnering with the Fish Art Program was a natural fit – it supports conservation and education, and that’s what The Florida Nomad is all about," said Joe Ludvigsen, founder of The Florida Nomad.

The FWC, in collaboration with Wildlife Forever, will be hosting the contest again next year, stay tuned for more information. Learn more about the Florida Fish Art Contest and how you can participate next year at MyFWC.com/FishArt.

About The Florida Nomad

Partner of the FWC’s Fish Art Contest, The Florida Nomad was founded by Joe Ludvigsen, a native Floridian and licensed captain with a mission to provide high-quality, sun-protective apparel designed for life on the water. Inspired by Florida’s wild beauty and diverse wildlife, its products feature original artwork and are crafted with sun-resistant, moisture-wicking fabrics that keep you cool, dry and protected. The Florida Nomad partners with local artists, non-profits and small businesses to raise awareness of Florida’s unique and endangered species while promoting eco-conscious practices through a growing line of recycled and earth-friendly materials. Its collaboration with the Fish Art Program reflects everything the company stands for: conservation, education and a deep connection to Florida’s ecosystems. By supporting programs that inspire the next generation of environmental stewards, it hopes to make a lasting impact on the place it calls home.