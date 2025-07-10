Gauteng Education allocates funds to schools for municipal account payments

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) wishes to confirm that it has provided the necessary funds to all schools for payment of their respective municipal billing accounts.

The GDE transferred these funds to the accounts of all identified schools in June 2025. Once funds have been transferred, the schools and their respective School Governing Body (SGB) assume full responsibility in ensuring that their municipal accounts are settled and paid on time to avoid water and electricity cuts.

The Department wishes to reiterate that, in line with legislation, schools - specifically those granted Section 21 functions - are entrusted with managing their own finances. These schools are responsible for a range of functions, including the payment of municipal services such as electricity and water.

In addition to allocating funds, the Department provides oversight and support to these schools, having previously settled outstanding accounts on behalf of schools in April 2025. We also provide financial management training to schools and SGBs; to convey and educate on the importance of compliance of all relevant financial processes.

The Department remains committed to maintaining a conducive learning and teaching environment in all schools and continues to work with school leadership structures to ensure sound financial governance and uninterrupted access to basic services to our institutions.

“No public school in Gauteng is currently, or will ever be, disconnected from water and electricity services now and in the near future. Schools must work hand in hand with the GDE to continue achieving this by ensuring their municipal accounts are up to date at all times, and that they comply to all necessary procedures,” said Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane.

“We call on parents, communities, and stakeholders to support schools and their School Governing Bodies in executing their duties not just responsibly; but to the benefit of all learners, educators, and school-based staff,” said MEC Chiloane.

