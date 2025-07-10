$16 M Available for Researching and Promoting NY Dairy

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets today announced that the Dairy Promotion Order (DPO) Advisory Board has issued a Request for Applications for dairy and research promotion projects, as part of its more than $16 million checkoff fund. The invitation solicits proposals for projects that market, promote, and research New York-produced fluid milk and dairy products with the goal of expanding the types of dairy products available and increasing consumer demand for and consumption of New York dairy products.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “The work of the Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board is critical to the continued research and promotion of the State’s dairy industry, and to the education of consumers about the importance of dairy to our economy, our communities, and our health. I encourage all eligible applicants to apply to this funding opportunity to help advance New York’s dairy industry through important research and promotion projects.”

Eligible applicants include non-profit entities, research institutions, and private businesses that are not affiliated with the DPO Advisory Board. Project applications may not promote a specific brand or trade name.

To be considered for funding, applications should be submitted to the Department on or before August 15, 2025. Applications and additional information can be found on the Department’s website at agriculture.ny.gov/dairy/dairy-promotion-order.

Funding is made available directly from New York State dairy producers through the New York State Dairy Promotion Order Act and is intended to help dairy farmers and processors further their reach to both domestic and international markets.

The DPO Advisory Board most recently met on June 17 to discuss its priorities and goals for 2026. The Board identified ten goals to guide its work in boosting the dairy industry in New York State. The goals are:

Increase the consumption of New York milk and dairy products by youth (lunches, breakfasts, and other offerings).

Promote the uniqueness of, and increased sales of, New York milk, dairy products and/or ingredients throughout the entire food supply chain through various distribution channels and partnerships, including but not limited to e-commerce, curb-side sales, etc.

Positively influence the public perception of dairy products and / or dairy producers’ practices among consumers while highlighting the impact of local production on New York communities.

Improve the consumption of New York milk and dairy products by highlighting progressive dairy farm best management practices and environmental stewardship.

Increase the sales and consumption of milk and dairy products produced in the US and exported to other countries.

Participation in national programs influencing increased consumption of milk and dairy products.

Create target marketing to promote the consumption of NYS milk and dairy products to youth and their caregivers.

Develop and implement marketing strategies that are inclusive of the socially diverse population to increase the consumption of New York State milk and dairy products.

Conduct research projects that create new products and/or enhance the safety, quality, and sensory attributes to expand the demand for New York dairy products and dairy ingredients.

Develop a research study identifying opportunities and challenges to the vitality of the dairy industry that can be used to educate consumers ensuring the growth of dairy processing in New York State.

About the Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board

The DPO Advisory Board advises the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner on the disposition of approximately $16 million a year in funds collected from milk producers under the producer-approved New York Dairy Promotion Order. The DPO Advisory Board also makes recommendations on promotion and dairy product and research projects.

The Advisory Board consists of ten New York milk producers appointed by the Commissioner who serve a three-year term. The first New York State Dairy Promotion Advisory Board was appointed in May 1972 at the request of dairy producers. More information about the Board can be found at agriculture.ny.gov/dairy/dairy-promotion-order and on the DPO’s YouTube Page.

For more information, email [email protected].

About Dairy in New York State

New York State has roughly 3,000 dairy farms that produce over 16 billion pounds of milk annually, making New York the nation’s fifth-largest dairy state. The dairy industry is the state’s largest agricultural sector, contributing significantly to the state’s economy by generating nearly half of the state’s total agricultural receipts and providing some of the highest economic multipliers. New York's unique and talented dairy producers and processors contribute significantly to the state’s agriculture industry, economy and the health of our communities.