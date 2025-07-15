Former Israeli Government Insider Achieved Remarkable Accuracy Predicting Major U.S. and Middle East Events

Tzvi Gottlieb

Tzvi Gottlieb, Arab affairs journalist, correctly predicted Israeli attack on Iran with US, Trump-Netanyahu coordination, and Trump's victory in February 2024

My goal is to deliver clear, evidence-based perspectives that make complex issues understandable and empower audiences to anticipate what's ahead” — Tzvi Gottlieb

