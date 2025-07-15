Former Israeli Government Insider Achieved Remarkable Accuracy Predicting Major U.S. and Middle East Events
Tzvi Gottlieb, Arab affairs journalist, correctly predicted Israeli attack on Iran with US, Trump-Netanyahu coordination, and Trump's victory in February 2024
My goal is to deliver clear, evidence-based perspectives that make complex issues understandable and empower audiences to anticipate what's ahead”JERUSALEM, JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tzvi Gottlieb, who served as Arab affairs journalist and contributed to The Daily Beast, Haaretz and other, correctly predicted on “Times of Israel” events such as Israeli attack on Iran with American involvement months in advance, Trump-Netanyahu coordination when most talked about a fallout between the two, and even Trump's victory back in February 2024, and others
Former Arab affairs journalist and Israeli government communications director Tzvi Gottlieb covered as a journalist and was involved as a government official in many events that shaped the news in the past 25 years. In the past two years he has a unique track record of forecasting geopolitical events correctly predicting major developments in U.S. politics and Middle East affairs months before they became headlines.
Each forecast was published in advance and remains publicly timestamped by Times of Israel.
All analyses are linked directly to their original publication, with outcomes independently confirmed by subsequent news reports.
U.S. Political Developments
February 18, 2024: Predicted Trump would win the U.S. election
- Original analysis: https://tinyurl.com/y7urv6r2
- Media confirmation: https://tinyurl.com/3n3upfxd
June 28, 2024: Predicted that Harris would be a poor choice for the Democrats and would have no chance of beating Trump, months before the election
- Original analysis: https://tinyurl.com/bdhvpxn6
- Media confirmation: https://tinyurl.com/yeru73pp
July 21, 2024: Predicted Netanyahu was misleading U.S. lawmakers with promises of an imminent hostage deal ahead of his Congressional speech
- Original analysis: https://tinyurl.com/yawdapac
- Media confirmation: https://tinyurl.com/ev2cr479
November 7, 2024: Forecasted Trump would target the U.S. justice system and other power centers to consolidate authority
- Original analysis: https://tinyurl.com/str8bfkw
- Media confirmation: https://tinyurl.com/mrxvrabf
May 17, 2025: Analyzed that Trump's actions represent strategic manipulation of the Arab world in alignment with Netanyahu
- Original analysis: https://tinyurl.com/4u5wat4f
- Media confirmation: https://tinyurl.com/4w3da7j7
Middle East Analysis
December 29, 2023: Warned in advance that Israel's military campaign in Gaza would not eliminate Hamas and would complicate hostage releases
- Original analysis: https://tinyurl.com/3kdmj2zm
- Media confirmation: https://tinyurl.com/95y4anfa
January 17, 2024: Predicted Israeli government members would actively work to prevent hostage deals and prolong the Gaza conflict
- Original analysis: https://tinyurl.com/mraw9cjj
- Media confirmation: https://tinyurl.com/y67xxkpj
June 28, 2024: Accurately predicted escalation and all-out war with Hezbollah
- Original analysis: https://tinyurl.com/bdhvpxn6
- Media confirmation: https://tinyurl.com/ry54zcnu
June 19, 2025: Assessed that Israel's goals of eliminating Iran's nuclear program or overthrowing the regime were unattainable
- Original analysis: https://tinyurl.com/2rb4twcr
- Media confirmation: https://tinyurl.com/3p4wwhm7
June 19, 2025: Predicted Iran could acquire nuclear weapons through purchase, a scenario later publicly discussed by Russian officials
- Original analysis: https://tinyurl.com/3p4wwhm7
- Media confirmation: https://tinyurl.com/4w3da7j7
"My goal is to deliver clear, evidence-based perspectives that make complex issues understandable and empower audiences to anticipate what's ahead," said Gottlieb. "Drawing from a wide range of sources and fields, I strive to offer insights that support informed public dialogue and effective decision-making."
About Tzvi Gottlieb
Adv. Tzvi Gottlieb brings 25 years of experience in politics, media, strategy, and law. He previously served as Israeli government communications director and Arab affairs correspondent for IDF Radio. His insights have appeared in The Daily Beast, Haaretz, Times of Israel, and other respected outlets where he serves as a regular columnist and commentator.
