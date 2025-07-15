Exigent Technologies Earns UpCity 2025 National Excellence Award

MSP earns fourth consecutive inclusion on annual list ranking IT partners based on customer reviews and feedback

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology services partner Exigent Technologies has been named as has been named as one of UpCity’s 2025 National Excellence Awards. This honor reflects on Exigent’s commitment to unleash the potential of small to mid-sized businesses using The Exigent Method to enable collaborative partnerships, exceptional service, and innovative managed IT solutions.

Each year, UpCity's National and Local Excellence awards celebrate outstanding B2B service providers with the highest brand integrity and performance based on a variety of online credibility ranking factors. Excellence awards are the highest achievement a B2B Service Provider can attain in the UpCity Marketplace. With a five-star rating from its small to mid-sized business clients, Exigent has secured both local and national recognition for the last four consecutive years.

“Delivering consistent, high-quality managed IT services across multiple regions is a true test of an MSP’s commitment to excellence,” said Daniel Haurey Jr., President and Founder of Exigent Technologies. “Earning our fourth UpCity award for national excellence reinforces what our clients already know—that whether we’re supporting a business in New York, New Jersey, Denver, and Los Angeles, our focus remains the same: Exceptional service, strategic IT partnerships, and tailored tech solutions that power their potential. We’re especially grateful to our clients for their generous reviews and continued trust.”

UpCity was founded in 2009 to help businesses navigate the rapidly changing world of digital marketing. As the number of marketing service providers grew, so did the challenges for businesses searching for information they could trust to drive their decisions. Today, UpCity has expanded its footprint to serve as a resource that connects businesses to service providers they can trust, from marketing agencies to accounting firms to HR consultants, and more. Service providers rely on UpCity to increase visibility, highlight brand credibility, and build trust. More than 1.5 million businesses have visited UpCity seeking professional services from 84,000+ B2B service providers in 600+ cities across North America.

The Exigent Method

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has combined technical experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional service as a managed IT services provider. We believe in fostering long-term, strategic partnerships with our clients by actively engaging in their success. This collaborative mindset allows us to align technology with our clients' objectives, creating a tailored IT roadmap that helps them stay ahead of the competition. That’s our proven, distinctive Exigent Method. Our commitment to true partnership, integrity, and outstanding support is reflected in our average customer tenure of a decade or more. For more information, visit exigent.net, call 1.877.EXIGENT, or email learnmore@exigent.net.

