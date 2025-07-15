Front Royal Federal Credit Union Goes Live with DigitalFI’s Advanced Identity Verification for Safer, Simpler Onboarding

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigitalFI, a leading provider of enterprise-grade technology solutions for small and mid-sized financial institutions, announced today that Front Royal Federal Credit Union has officially gone live with DigitalFI’s IdentityFI platform, integrated seamlessly into the Commercial Business Systems, Inc. (CBS) Online Account Opening module.The deployment marks a major milestone in Front Royal Federal Credit Union’s commitment to protecting members against fraud and delivering a modern, frictionless onboarding experience. With IdentityFI now fully operational, Front Royal Federal Credit Union can instantly verify member identities using advanced biometric authentication, government-issued ID validation, and real-time fraud detection—all seamlessly within the trusted Commercial Business Systems Core Platform."“The CBS Online Account Opening Module with DigitalFI’s identity verification has made onboarding new members faster and more secure than ever. Our members love how easy it is to open an account from the comfort of their home, and we love the peace of mind that comes with knowing we are protecting them and our credit union from fraud" says Kim Darr, CEO Front Royal Federal Credit Union.The integration of IdentityFI into Commercial Business Systems account opening solution means Front Royal Federal Credit Union can process applications faster, reduce manual review, and strengthen compliance with KYC and regulatory requirements—capabilities that were previously out of reach for many small & mid-sized credit unions.“Our mission has always been to ensure credit unions of all sizes have access to the same best-of-breed technology as the largest financial institutions,” said Brittni Zotti, Vice President at DigitalFI. “Seeing Front Royal Federal Credit Union go live with IdentityFI is a testament to what is possible when the right partners come together to drive innovation”.Ken Hunt, Vice President at Commercial Business Systems, added,"We’re proud to partner with DigitalFI and Front Royal Federal Credit Union to bring this initiative to life. Through close collaboration, our teams ensured a seamless implementation, and we look forward to the positive impact on both member experience and fraud prevention."Front Royal Federal Credit Union’s successful launch highlights a growing trend among credit unions to adopt sophisticated identity verification technology without the complexity or cost barriers of the past.About DigitalFIDigitalFI is redefining what's possible for small and mid-sized financial institutions. By unlocking access to enterprise-level technology once reserved for the largest players, DigitalFI empowers credit unions and community banks to accelerate their digital transformation, strengthen security, and deliver exceptional member and customer experiences. With a commitment to innovation, partnership, and real-world results, DigitalFI is leveling the playing field—giving every institution the power to compete, stay relevant, grow, and lead in the digital era.About Front Royal Federal Credit UnionChartered in 1949, Front Royal Federal Credit Union was founded on the philosophy of 'people helping people', encouraging members to save consistently while offering an affordable source of credit. As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, earnings remaining after expenses and reserves are returned to members through competitive loan and deposit rates, as well as low-cost or no-cost financial services. Unlike for-profit banks, which distribute profits to shareholders and a paid board, Front Royal FCU reinvests in its members and community.About Commercial Business Systems, Inc. (CBS)Since 1980, Commercial Business Systems, Inc. (CBS) has been a premier provider of core processing and IT solutions for credit unions. Committed to Smart, Simple, and Secure banking technology, CBS empowers credit unions with innovative, scalable solutions designed to enhance operations, member experience, and long-term growth.

