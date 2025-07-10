WeVow names new leadership to scale HR platform and tackle harassment awareness and compliance at small businesses.

CEO Scott Fletcher brings decades of HR technology experience to accelerate WeVow's growth and improve workplace safety and integrity for customers.

Most service industry businesses don’t have the HR processes or resources in place to do more than the bare minimum, leaving employees vulnerable and the business at serious legal risk.” — Scott Fletcher

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Numerous studies in recent years highlight the prevalence of sexual harassment at hospitality organizations. Harassment complaints are reported in the service industry more than in any sector. The booming microbrewery industry, in particular, drew attention in 2021, when an outpouring of allegations came to light from female employees at breweries around the United States. WeVow was designed as a proactive solution for businesses without an HR department or support resources in place. Last month, the company welcomed new leadership to help scale the platform’s reach at small businesses in need of a complete ecosystem to address harassment training, incident reporting, and continued support both for employees and managers.Incoming CEO Scott Fletcher, formerly of PeopleSoft (now Oracle) and Ultimate Software (now UKG), brings decades of HR technology expertise to WeVow. With hundreds of customers and successful partnerships with organizations like Craft Beer Professionals , the company is poised to help address the widespread challenges of workplace safety and integrity, and help service industry operations and other small businesses “live by a higher standard.”“Most service industry businesses and other small teams don’t have the HR processes or resources in place to do more than the bare minimum, leaving employees vulnerable and the business at serious legal risk. This is a significant opportunity for not only improving safety at these businesses, but also morale and the customer experience,” says Fletcher.WeVow’s partnerships with Craft Beer Professionals and local brewers guilds have played a major role in the company’s adoption at breweries around the country. WeVow plans to expand its partnerships this year into more sectors, while continuing to build on its momentum in the brewery industry to be a force for positive change."Our organization is committed to creating safe and welcoming spaces in the craft beer industry. For our conference, we wanted to make sure attendees had the ability to report inappropriate behavior,” says Andrew Coplon, founder of Craft Beer Professionals. "Every brewery, bar, and restaurant would benefit from having WeVow and we're excited to see the company's next chapter being written.”About WeVow:WeVow is a modern, end-to-end HR compliance solution for small businesses without an HR department. WeVow is designed to help address all aspects of workplace harassment so these organizations can vow to live by a higher standard. The WeVow platform offers harassment prevention training, incident reporting, counseling, and consulting. Businesses use WeVow to give their employees clarity on where the business stands regarding sexual harassment and what to do when it happens, and ensure that staff and leadership have support. For more feature details and pricing, visit WeVow.com

