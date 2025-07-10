Blue crab trap closure for Broward through Pasco counties starts July 10

Recreational and commercial blue crab traps must be removed from the coastal waters of Broward through Pasco counties before July 10, the first day of a 10-day trap closure. These closures will allow groups authorized by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to identify and retrieve lost and abandoned blue crab traps from the water.

From July 10 through July 19, blue crab traps may not be in state waters (shore to 3 nautical miles, including intracoastal waterways) in Broward through Pasco counties.

Traps may be placed back in the water in this area starting July 20, although closures may be reduced in duration if it is determined that the number of lost and abandoned traps in the region will take less time to remove.

Until trap season reopens, blue crabs may be harvested with other gear, such as dip nets and fold-up traps. Blue crab harvesters may also use standard blue crab traps during the closure if the traps are attached to a dock or other private property.

It is important to remove lost and abandoned blue crab traps because they can continue to trap crabs and fish when left in the water, can damage sensitive habitats and pose navigational hazards to boaters on the water.

The closure is the second of three regional, 10-day blue crab trap closures in 2025 (see map). Coastal waters from Hernando through Wakulla counties, including all waters of the Ochlockonee River and Ochlockonee Bay, will be closed to traps from July 20-29. There are six regional closures in total: three in even-numbered years on the east coast and three in odd-numbered years on the west coast.

For more information regarding the FWC’s trap-retrieval program, blue crab trap closure dates, and regulations and cleanup events, go online to MyFWC.com/Marine and click “Traps and Debris.” For additional information, call 850-487-0554.