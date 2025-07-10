Max Allan Collins Guest of Honor at The Star City Film Festival Waukon, Iowa July 31-August 3rd

Max Allan Collins

The 8th Season of The Star City Film Festival to includes 44 films and live script readings for the audience. All welcome. Red Carpet 6 pm August 2.

WAUKON, IA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Star City Film Festival Returns to Waukon, Iowa for Its 8th SeasonCelebrating Film, Creativity, and Community – July 31 to August 3, 2024. Special Guest of Honor Max Allan Collin’sThe Star City Film Festival is thrilled to announce its return for the 8th season, taking place from July 31 to August 3, 2024, in the charming town of Waukon, Iowa. Founded and directed by the talented Dr. Katie O’Regan, this year’s festival promises to be an unforgettable celebration of filmmaking, featuring 40 diverse films, live performances of three new film scripts as radio plays, a glamorous red carpet premiere, and engaging talk-backs with attending filmmakers.This year's festival will honor Iowa's very own Max Allan Collins, a celebrated figure in the world of film noir and a best-selling author, producer, and director. Max is renowned for his work on the Academy Award-winning film adaptation of his graphic novel, *Road to Perdition*. He has been recognized by the Mystery Writers of America as a Grand Master and has received an impressive twenty-three "Shamus" nominations, with notable wins for his Nathan Heller thrillers.Max's extensive body of work includes not only his acclaimed novels but also contributions to comics, film criticism, and several successful screenplays, including the Lifetime film *Mommy* and the HBO World Premiere *The Expert*. His creativity also extends to the world of documentaries, with *Mike Hammer’s Mickey Spillane* featured in the Criterion Collection.Joining Max at this year's festival is his wife, Barbara Collins, an esteemed short story writer and production manager for various independent film projects. Together, they have co-authored bestselling novels that showcase their unique storytelling abilities.The Star City Film Festival aims to create a platform for filmmakers and audiences alike to connect, inspire, and celebrate the art of cinema. Attendees can look forward to a lineup of films that highlight emerging talent, as well as discussions that delve into the creative process behind the stories told on screen.**Join us in Waukon for a celebration of film, creativity, and community for all the activities including a live street dance and outdoor music with “Corn Days” happening at the same time!For more information about the festival, ticketing, and programming details, please visit www.sacrednoisesociety.org *###END###*

