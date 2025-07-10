Dr. Irays Santamaria of Warshauer and Santamaria Discusses Dentures vs. Implants in HelloNation

Dr. Irays Santamaria

Are dentures really more affordable than dental implants?

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Are dentures really more affordable than dental implants? Dr. Irays Santamaria of Warshauer and Santamaria addresses this widespread assumption in a HelloNation feature that examines the true long-term cost and clinical impact of prosthodontic treatment options. While dentures may appear to be the less expensive choice initially, Dr. Santamaria explains that dental implants often deliver greater value over time.Dentures typically require regular adjustments, relining, and eventual replacement every five to seven years. These needs generate ongoing expenses and inconvenience, especially as the underlying bone continues to change. By contrast, implants integrate into the jawbone through osseointegration, offering long-lasting stability and preserving bone structure. For many patients, the durability of implants compensates for their higher upfront cost, especially when considering fewer follow-up procedures and improved day-to-day function.The article also highlights the clinical benefits of implants, which include improved chewing power, enhanced speech, and prevention of facial bone loss. Unlike dentures, which rest on the gums and may shift during use, implants provide a more secure and lifelike solution. In What Most People Get Wrong About Dentures vs. Implants , Dr. Santamaria encourages patients to look beyond initial costs and consider how each option affects long-term quality of life and oral health.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.