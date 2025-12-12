Mecum Auction Brings the First 1971 Hemi Cuda Convertible Built to Kissimmee in 2026

What should collectors know as the first 1971 Hemi Cuda Convertible built comes to Mecum Auctions in Kissimmee, Florida, from January 6 to 18, 2026?

KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What should collectors know as the first 1971 Hemi Cuda Convertible built comes to Mecum Auctions in Kissimmee, Florida, from January 6 to 18, 2026? Insights about the vehicle are explained in a HelloNation article , which shows why steady process and meticulous documentation matter when rare cars cross the block.Mecum Auction will present a highlight that many muscle car fans rarely see, bringing the first of the twelve 1971 Hemi Cuda convertibles ever built, valued at over $3,000,000. The car is completely restored with a numbers matching drivetrain; meaning, engine numbers match the transmission numbers.This verification comes from Dave Wise, who gave it a 1.0-rated platinum inspection. The combination of restoration quality and inspection pedigree supports its place in the Mecum Auction.The Kissimmee event gives a broad stage for this work. Mecum Auctions will host sellers and bidders over multiple days, which allows time for careful review.Preparation remains the theme behind the scenes. Paint, panel fit, and mechanical behavior meet a standard before any public appearance. Matching drivetrains and verified components are documented so bidders can scan the record.Photos and viewing time support that clarity. Each car will be shown so buyers can see the lines, the trim, the engine bay, and the interior.The 1971 Hemi Cuda convertible draws special attention. Its status as the first of twelve built makes provenance central to the presentation. The restoration and inspection record confirm what the eye sees at a distance.This multi-million-dollar car will be available at the Mecum auction. Interested bidders can plan inspections that respect the Kissimmee schedule. The dates allow enough time to compare examples and make informed decisions.Documentation answers many questions before the first bid. The rest can be addressed in person by looking and listening.A platinum-inspected, 1.0-rated, Dave Wise-inspected notation on the 1971 car is meaningful to serious buyers. It shows that the details have been studied by recognized eyes. That kind of independent confirmation reduces risk.Mecum’s January schedule helps collectors plan. Weekday viewing and weekend energy both matter. Cars will be present across the event window so people can return for a second look.Kissimmee’s scale supports strong outcomes for special cars. More eyes mean more informed interest. Collectors who attend should expect an exciting experience. The focus will be on seeing, confirming, and choosing.The 1971 Hemi Cuda Convertible honors the idea that serious buyers value certainty. Matching drivetrains, verified inspections, and careful restoration records deliver that certainty. The auction setting then lets the market speak.The schedule runs from January 6 to 18, 2026, in Kissimmee, Florida. The Sno White 1971 Hemi Cuda Convertible is set to cross the block on January 17.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

1971 Hemi Cuda Convertible

