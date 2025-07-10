Asia-Pacific Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market to Reach $1.24 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 7.3% CAGR: AMR

Asia–Pacific Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Research - 2035

Government initiatives promoting healthcare infrastructure development and growing investments in research further support market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Asia–Pacific Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market , was estimated at 610.17 million in 2021, and is expected to hit $1.24 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. The Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market is driven by rising cancer prevalence, increasing awareness about early diagnosis, and advancements in molecular diagnostic technologies.Download Sample PDF at:Key Factors Shaping the Asia-Pacific Oncology Molecular Diagnostics MarketThe Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market is witnessing significant growth, fueled by several influential factors. The increasing prevalence of various cancer types, an aging population, and advancements in biomarker identification and molecular diagnostics technologies are driving market expansion. Additionally, evolving lifestyles and rising demand for precision medicine contribute to this upward trend. However, the market still faces challenges such as limited healthcare coverage and low public awareness about the importance of specialized diagnostic tools and skilled professionals. Despite these hurdles, growing government initiatives aimed at cancer awareness and early detection are expected to unlock new growth opportunities in the region.Impact of COVID-19During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market experienced a setback due to a sharp decline in cancer-related consultations and screenings. Many patients delayed or avoided visits to clinics and hospitals, affecting the overall diagnostic rate. However, with improved healthcare access and post-pandemic recovery efforts, the market has rebounded and is on course to regain momentum.Lung Cancer Segment Leading the WayAmong applications, the lung cancer segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for roughly one-fourth of the total share. It is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment, with a projected CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to increased aging populations, lifestyle changes, and improvements in early cancer detection methods, particularly through biomarkers.Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert:The PCR segment to dominate by 2031-By application, the PCR segment contributed to the lion's share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market. Increase in adoption of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) as it offers various advantages such as less time-consuming process drives the segment growth. However, the NGS segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is because it is easy to handle and requires low concentration of sample for test.Rest of Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021-By region, the market across Rest of Asia-Pacific dominated in 2021, garnering more than four-fifths of the Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market. The same region is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.7% throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in adoption and acceptance for personalized medicines, up gradation of healthcare infrastructure, and higher investments for R&D activities across the province. Key players in the industry-• BioMerieux• Amoy Dx• Sysmex Corporation• F.Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd.• Siemens Healthcares• Danaher Corporation• Thermo Fisher• Agilent Technologies Inc.• Abbott Laboratories• Diasorin SP 