Cloudify Launched QuickBooks Integration for HubSpot to Streamline Sales-to-Finance Operations

HubSpot QuickBooks Cloudify

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuickBooks Integration for HubSpot is an extremely useful integration that connects HubSpot with QuickBooks and allows businesses to synchronize their contacts and invoices through our seamless solution. By offering a flexible and intuitive user interface for managing customer data and creating invoices, the integration streamlines the invoicing process, reduces errors, and helps businesses improve data quality and consistency.

"Many businesses lose valuable time managing manual invoicing and constantly switching between platforms," says Steve Klein, CEO at Cloudify. "Our QuickBooks integration for HubSpot solves this by completely eliminating this bottleneck, allowing teams to focus on growth instead of administrative tasks while maintaining perfect data accuracy between systems."

Key Features and Benefits:

- Automatic Deal-to-Invoice/Estimate Conversion: Transform deals into QuickBooks Online invoices or estimates instantly as they progress through sales pipelines.

- Real-Time Financial Data Syncing: Display up-to-date QuickBooks financial information directly within HubSpot company or contact records.

- Instant Notifications with One-Click Replay: Receive immediate feedback on sync actions with the ability to quickly fix and replay failed integration attempts.

Availability and Pricing:

The integration is now available starting with a free trial that includes 15 complimentary syncs. Users can then choose from flexible pricing options, starting with the Basic plan at US$15/month or upgrading to the Premium plan at US$30/month for the complete QuickBooks integration for HubSpot experience. Custom integration solutions are available for organizations with specific requirements. For more information, visit Cloudify's marketplace listing page: https://ecosystem.hubspot.com/marketplace/apps/quickbooks-13813626



About Cloudify:

Cloudify specializes in creating powerful business automation solutions that connect popular platforms to streamline workflows and eliminate manual processes. With multiple successful integrations and multilingual support in Danish and English, Cloudify helps growing businesses scale efficiently by automating their most time-consuming administrative tasks. Cloudify is committed to providing personalized onboarding and ongoing support to ensure maximum value from their integration solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

