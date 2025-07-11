MilX Releases Study on How AI Impacts YouTube Monetization for Over 3,000 Creators

New MilX data shows AI use doesn’t always harm earnings, as 74% of creators rely on AI tools without losing monetization.

When I hear people say ‘YouTube hates AI content,’ I don’t buy it. That’s not what the data shows. What’s actually happening is a lot more strategic, and a lot more interesting.” — Paul Lekhnovsky, CEO & Co-founder, MilX

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MilX, a finance platform for YouTubers , today announced the results of a new study analyzing the impact of AI on monetization outcomes across more than 3,000 channels. The findings reveal that while AI use can lead to policy violations if not disclosed properly, most creators integrating AI tools continue to grow revenue sustainably.“Many people assume YouTube automatically penalizes AI content, but the data tells a more nuanced story,” said Paul Lekhnovsky, CEO and Co-founder of MilX. “We see creators earning $20,000 to $60,000 per month with AI-assisted workflows, as long as they remain transparent.” Since March 2024, YouTube has required creators to label content that includes realistic AI-generated people, voices, or events that could mislead viewers. According to MilX, enforcement of these policies has increased significantly.“YouTube isn’t bluffing on AI enforcement,” said Sergii Bielousov, Co-founder of MilX and AIR Media-Tech. “If you don’t label content correctly, you risk demonetization, takedowns, or losing Partner status altogether.”The report outlines specific examples of when disclosure is required:- A fake celebrity endorsement video must be labeled.- An AI-generated narration that sounds human requires a label.- AI-assisted editing or scripting does not require labeling.Key findings from the MilX study include:- 74% of creators use AI tools weekly, primarily for editing, scripting, and voiceovers.- Only 9% produce fully AI-generated content.- 19% of AI-assisted creators unlocked 4–6 months of future revenue using MilX to reinvest in their channels, up from 16% year-over-year.The study also highlighted a broader trend toward integrating AI across content operations. According to market forecasts, the AI video editing segment is projected to grow from $0.9 billion to $4.4 billion by 2033. AI chip revenue is expected to exceed $83 billion by 2027, while 63% of marketers report that most content will be AI-generated by the end of 2024.MilX identified common practices among top-performing channels that successfully leverage AI:1. They fine-tune AI tools to match their brand voice and niche.2. They build workflows where AI supports, but does not replace, creative oversight.3. They combine AI dubbing with human review to scale content into new languages.Additionally, creators using MilX to accelerate payouts reported faster growth. Channels that unlocked 4–6 months of future revenue grew 1.4 times faster than those relying solely on monthly AdSense payments.“Fast-growing creators don’t just automate,” said Lekhnovsky. “They invest in better workflows and reinvest earnings when it matters most.”MilX provides daily payouts, multi-currency transfers, and access to advanced revenue options for YouTube creators in over 40 currencies.About MilXMilX is a finance hub designed to help YouTube creators access earnings faster and manage their business finances more easily. The platform supports daily payouts, multi-currency transfers, and advanced funding options with no credit checks or revenue share. MilX was co-founded by Paul Lekhnovsky, Sergii Bielousov, and Stepan Mikhaylov of AIR Media-Tech.

