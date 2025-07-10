North West Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism on court orders on consumer claim

The Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism (DEDECT), through its Consumer Affairs Court, has ruled in favour of a consumer in a case involving the failure of two suppliers to deliver building materials, ordering a full refund of R130,000 with interest.

The final judgment, led by Chairperson Kennedy Kgomongwe of the NW Consumer Court, was handed down on 9 June 2025 at the Consumer Affairs Court in Mmabatho, following a complaint lodged by Ms. Tshegofatso Harriet Galeboe of Cokonyane Village in Taung. The court found Mr Mohammed, trading as Suite Designers 157 (First Defendant), and Ranz Trading Enterprise (Second Defendant), guilty of contravening the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) after they failed to deliver the building materials Ms Galeboe had paid for in full between December 2021 and July 2022.

Ms Galeboe paid R80,000 to Ranz Trading Enterprise and R50,000 to Suite Designers in various instalments. Despite multiple assurances and promises from both businesses, the materials were either delivered partially, in a defective state, or not delivered at all.

After exhausting all efforts to resolve the matter, including reporting the issue to the South African Police Service (SAPS), Ms Galeboe escalated the matter to the Office of the Consumer Protection. A formal investigation confirmed that both suppliers had failed to meet their contractual obligations and had not issued a refund, prompting legal proceedings.

Hearings commenced on 26 November 2024 and were concluded on 21 May 2025. In its ruling, the Consumer Affairs Court cited Sections 19 and 68 of the Consumer Protection Act, which stipulate that goods must be delivered in full, be free of defects, and be provided within a reasonable timeframe.

Chairperson Kgomongwe declared the actions of the two companies unlawful and constituting prohibited conduct. The court ordered that the agreement between the parties be rescinded, with Suite Designers instructed to refund R50, 000 and Ranz Trading Enterprise R80, 000. Both amounts are to be paid within 30 days, with interest accruing at a rate of 6.5% from the date of the order until full payment is made. Additionally, the defendants were ordered to bear the costs of enforcing the judgment

This case shows that the rights of consumers must be respected,” said Kgomongwe. “Suppliers cannot delay deliveries, change agreements without consent, or punish consumers for cancelling contracts based on non-performance.”

The judgment sends a clear message to businesses that the Consumer Protection Act will be enforced, and consumers will not be left without recourse.

DEDECT Director for Consumer Protection, Mr. Seile Letsogo, welcomed the court’s decision and applauded the Office of the Consumer Protection for its role in protecting the public. “This outcome reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening consumer protection in the province. Every citizen deserves fair treatment, and we encourage all consumers to come forward when their rights are violated,” he said.

This case is a powerful reminder of the importance of regulatory institutions and the impact they have in improving the lives of ordinary South Africans.

Consumers who face unfair treatment or contract breaches are urged to contact the Office of the Consumer Protection by visiting any DEDECT offices with the right documentation, or calling the Court Admin Manager on 018 388 5829.

